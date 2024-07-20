alt. Reveal 'Conversations That Hurt'

(SharpTone) alt. return armed with their first new music since 2023, unveiling the soaring new track Conversations That Hurt out now via Resist Records in Australia and SharpTone Records for the rest of the world.
A lush and driving anthem, Conversations That Hurt flourishes with alt.'s trademark melodic dexterity, augmenting the foundations of their 2020 debut EP dysfunctional while also diverting the heavier terrain of their 2023 debut full length ABEYANCE into a poignant and polished dimension.
Written by alt. alongside Trophy Eyes vocalist John Floreani, with production, mixing and mastering courtesy of longtime collaborator Callan Orr at Avalanche Studios, Conversations That Hurt is also accompanied today by a brand new music video featuring a raw yet rigorous performance befitting of the track's bittersweet lyricism.
"Conversations That Hurt is about the freshness of a breakup," shares vocalist Daniel Cullen-Richards. "It's hard to move on and all you can think about is wanting them back when you know it's not meant to be."
