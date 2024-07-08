.

Myles Kennedy's Full WRIF Riff Sessions Set Goes Online

Michael Angulia | 07-07-2024 10:44 PM EDT

Detroit's 101 WRIF have share video of Alter Bridge and Slash solo band frontman Myles Kennedy's full four song set from a special performance that took place late last month.

Kennedy did a special appearance for the station's "Riff Sessions" at the Oak City Grille in Royal Oak, Michigan on June 28th where he was interviewed and performed songs acoustically.

The video includes the interview segments and Myles' performances of "Devil On The Wall", "Say What You Will", "Year Of The Tiger", and Alter Bridges' "Addicted To Pain". Watch the full video below:

Myles Kennedy's Full WRIF Riff Sessions Set Goes Online

