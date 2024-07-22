AC/DC Top Two Billboard Charts With Classic Hit

AC/DC have claimed the No. 1 spot on two separate Billboard charts this week with their classic hit song "Thunderstruck", which also just received a Diamond award from the RIAA for 10 million in sales (and streaming equivalents).
The song, which appeared on the band's 1990 album "The Razors Edge" just claimed the top spot on Billboard's Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, swapping places with the Foo Fighter's "Everlong", according to Forbes.
"Thunderstruck" also claimed the No. 1 slot on. Billboard's Hard Rock Digital Song Sales this past week, climbing from No. 3 to No.1 this week and replacing Nickelback's "Rockstar".
