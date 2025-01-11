AC/DC Birthplace Accidental Destruction In New Documentary

The birthplace of the legendary band AC/DC was recently demolished by "accident" and the history and ultimate destruction of the home is the subject of a new documentary short by Tom Compagnoni of The Sydney Morning Herald.

Here is the synopsis for the documentary, "AC/DC is the biggest thing to ever come out of Australia. So why did we just flatten the house that gave them their start? The Sydney Morning Herald's Tom Compagnoni investigates what happened to 4 Burleigh St-the house that gave rise to the biggest cultural phenomenon Sydney has ever produced, now gone forever."

As we previously reported, the development company that demolished the childhood home of AC/DC icons Angus and Malcolm Young stated that they did not the significance of the house and are now looking at plans to build a "cafe or bar" to pay tribute to the legendary band.

The house was located on Burleigh Street in Sydney and was listed on the National Trust List of Historic Homes back in 2013. Fans were shocked after Burwood Square Pty Ltd demolished the house recently after they purchased the property in February of 2023, according to the Herald Sun.

Burwood Square Pty Ltd general manager Leon Kmita issued the following after the destruction of the home was uncovered, "On behalf of the team at Burwood Square, I want to convey our heartfelt regret that we have only just learnt of the cultural significance of 4 Burleigh Street, the former home of AC/DC, one of music history's most iconic bands," he said.

"We now recognize how deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide. As we developed plans for this space, we conducted due diligence, including consulting heritage registers and collaborating with experts in the field.

"Unfortunately, the historical connection to AC/DC was not identified at that stage, and we regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property's background with us.

"We are genuinely sorry for this oversight. Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us. We feel a strong responsibility to honor AC/DC's legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard.

"While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story. We are now salvaging materials from the demolition to create a special space, such as a cafe, bar, or live music venue, where fans can gather to celebrate the band's enduring legacy.

"We are also committed to seeking a collaboration with the Young family, fan groups and cultural experts to ensure our tribute is meaningful and respectful.

"Burwood Council has already acknowledged AC/DC's connection to the area with an impressive mural nearby, and we share in that commitment. We aim to ensure that our development also serves as a lasting tribute to their cultural impact.

"To the global fanbase of AC/DC, please know that we hear you, appreciate your deep admiration for this legendary band, and are devoted to making this right."

