2024 Dia De Los Deftones Festival Announced

07-23-2024
(Warner) Deftones have shared the details for their fifth annual Dia De Los Deftones festival, set for Saturday, Nov. 2 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Headlined, hosted, and curated by Deftones, the all-ages festival lineup also features IDLES, Sunny Day Real Estate (performing Diary in its entirety), Health, Paris Texas, Duster, Gel and Qendresa.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com. Deftones' Artist Presale will run Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. PT to Thursday, July 25 at 10 p.m. PT. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Padres, and local radio presales will all run Thursday, July 25 only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT.

On its two stages, Dia De Los Deftones showcases artists across the spectrum of culture, encompassing hip-hop, electronic, indie, alternative, and metal. Inviting complete immersion and an inimitable experience, its concourse comprises art installations, immersive activations, local vendors, exclusive merchandise, and more. After four prior sold out installments, it has emerged as a celebrated annual tradition for Deftones and the greater Southern California community. Past artists include Turnstile, Phantogram, Mike Shinoda, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Knocked Loose, Gojira, and more...

