British Blues Icon John Mayall Dead At 90

John Mayall, the Godfather of the British Blues, died on Monday (July 22) at the age of 90. As leader of the pioneering band the Bluesbreakers, the British music legend helped spark the careers of Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones' Mick Taylor and countless others.

The Bluesbreakers also helped spawn the supergroup Cream, as well as Fleetwood Mac. Cream featured Clapton, former Bluesbreakers bassist Jack Bruce, and drummer Ginger Baker. Fleetwood Mac was formed by acclaimed guitarist Peter Green (who replaced Clapton in the Bluesbreakers) and named after his favorite rhythm section of drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie, whom were also in the Bluesbreakers for a short time.

Mayall's Facebook shared the sad news of his death with the following: It is with heavy hearts that we bear the news that John Mayall passed away peacefully in his California home yesterday, July 22, 2024, surrounded by loving family. Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world's greatest road warriors. John Mayall gave us ninety years of tireless efforts to educate, inspire and entertain.

In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, John reflected, "[blues] is about - and it's always been about - that raw honesty with which [it expresses] our experiences in life, something which all comes together in this music, in the words as well. Something that is connected to us, common to our experiences." That raw honesty, connection, community and playing of his will continue to affect the music and culture we experience today, and for generations to come.

An appointed OBE (Officer of the British Empire), 2x Grammy-nominated artist and recent inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, John is survived by his 6 children, Gaz, Jason, Red, Ben, Zak and Samson, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also surrounded with love by his previous wives, Pamela and Maggie, his devoted secretary, Jane, and his close friends. We, the Mayall family, cannot thank his fans and long-list of bandmembers enough for the support and love we were blessed to experience secondhand over the last six decades.

John closed that same Guardian interview by reflecting further on the blues, "To be honest, I don't think anyone really knows exactly what it is. I just can't stop playing it." Keep on playing the blues somewhere, John. We love you.

