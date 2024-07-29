Joe Bonamassa Sounds Off On The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

Blues star Joe Bonamassa is not happy with the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame for delaying the induction to legendary British Blues icon John Mayall, who will posthumously be inducted this year with the Musical Excellence Award.

Mayall passed away earlier this month at the age of 90 and was responsible to helping launch the careers of Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac, Mick Taylor of the Rolling Stones and countless others.

Bonamassa discussed Mayall's delayed induction during an appearance on Artists on Record. He said, "I'm glad he was aware that he was going into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I am sad and slightly pissed off that he didn't live to see it because he deserved to go in decades ago."

He also noted Alexis Korner's induction this year with Musical Excellence Award

"He deserved to go in, these are first, second-ballot people. There's a lot of omissions that I think they need to start reconciling quickly, because you cannot wait for them all to die to then go, 'Well, we're gonna put you in posthumously.'

"It means something. It would have meant something to John to get that statue. It would have meant something to people like my friend Chris Squire from Yes. Yes goes in the year after he dies - it would have meant something."

Watch the full tribute episode below:

