Jay Weinberg Processing Abrupt Slipknot Dismissal With Therapist

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg briefly discussed his abrupt dismissal from Slipknot last November during an appearance on the One Life One Chance With Toby Morse podcast.

Weinberg was reluctant to speak about matter and when asked about it by the H20 frontman on the podcast responded, "Truth be told, I'm at kind of a point where I'm not quite yet really ready to talk about it, really. And that's not to dismiss the conversation, but I've spent time, and spend time, just processing the entire experience. And the experience not being the last six months, but really the last 10 years. And finally, in a way, processing all of that. And doing it in kind of what I would consider the responsible way.

"I have a fantastic therapist who helps me. Before I speak on it, it's important for me to do the right work of processing these events that you spend 10 years exclusively committed to one thing. There's a lot to process that on the other side. And I think there is definitely a time where I'll speak to my lived experience over those ten years - just not quite yet."

Jay landed a new drummer gig with veteran punk band Suicidal Tendencies. Stream the podcast episode below:

