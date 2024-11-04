Slipknot have announced that they will be heading across the pond next June for a European Tour that will include appearances at a number of leading music festivals.
The masked rockers will be making appearances at the Sweden Rock, Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Heavy Weekend, Novarock, Ferrara Summer Festival, Rock Fest Barcelona Greenfield, Copenhell. and Resurrectionfest.
They have also announced a number of headline dates including shows in Hannover, Berlin and Lyon, FR. With tickets for the headline shows set to go on sale this Friday, November 8th.
04.6 Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock
06.6 Nuremberg, DE - Rock Im Park
07.6 Nurburg, DE - Rock Am Ring
08.6 Nancy, FR - Heavy Weekend
10.6 Hannover, DE - Expo Plaza*
13.6 Nickelsdorf, AT - Novarock
14.6 Interlaken, CH - Greenfield
17.6 Ferrara, IT - Ferrara Summer Festival*
21.6 Copenhagen, DK - Copenhell
23.6 Berlin, DE - Waldbuhne*
25.6 Lyon, FR - LDLC Arena*
26.6 Barcelona, ES - Rock Fest Barcelona
28.6 Viveiro, ES - Resurrectionfest
*Tickets On-Sale Friday 8 November
Singled Out: Billy Morrison and Corey Taylor's Incite The Watch Feat Steve Vai
Slipknot Taking Knotfest Down Under Early Next Year
Slipknot's Knotfest Iowa Set Cut Short
Slipknot Share Knotfest Iowa Details Including Knotfest Museum
Tim Lambesis Speaks Out After Losing All Members Of As I Lay Dying- Judas Priest Announce Shield Of Pain Tour 2025- more
Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary- Censored Iron Maiden Cover Explained By Derek Riggs- 'Operation: Mindcrime III'- more
Jelly Roll Scores 6th No. 1 With 'I Am Not Okay'- Previously Unreleased George Jones Track 'Tender Years' Goes Online- more
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Tim Lambesis Speaks Out After Losing All Members Of As I Lay Dying
Judas Priest Announce Shield Of Pain Tour 2025
Slipknot Reveal 2025 Euro Tour Plans
3 Inches of Blood To Launch California Conquest In January
Rare Cat Stevens Album To Get First U.S. Release For Black Friday RSD
Watch Extreme's 'Small Town Beautiful' Video
Bryan Adams In The Studio For 'Reckless' 40th Anniversary
Singled Out: Walk Off The Earth's Santa Pick Up The Phone