Slipknot Reveal 2025 Euro Tour Plans

Slipknot have announced that they will be heading across the pond next June for a European Tour that will include appearances at a number of leading music festivals.

The masked rockers will be making appearances at the Sweden Rock, Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Heavy Weekend, Novarock, Ferrara Summer Festival, Rock Fest Barcelona Greenfield, Copenhell. and Resurrectionfest.

They have also announced a number of headline dates including shows in Hannover, Berlin and Lyon, FR. With tickets for the headline shows set to go on sale this Friday, November 8th.



04.6 Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock

06.6 Nuremberg, DE - Rock Im Park

07.6 Nurburg, DE - Rock Am Ring

08.6 Nancy, FR - Heavy Weekend

10.6 Hannover, DE - Expo Plaza*

13.6 Nickelsdorf, AT - Novarock

14.6 Interlaken, CH - Greenfield

17.6 Ferrara, IT - Ferrara Summer Festival*

21.6 Copenhagen, DK - Copenhell

23.6 Berlin, DE - Waldbuhne*

25.6 Lyon, FR - LDLC Arena*

26.6 Barcelona, ES - Rock Fest Barcelona

28.6 Viveiro, ES - Resurrectionfest

*Tickets On-Sale Friday 8 November

