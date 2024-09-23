Slipknot's Knotfest Iowa Set Cut Short

Slipknot's return home to Iowa this weekend to stage an edition of their Knotfest festival did not go as planned, with the band forced to play an abbreviated set due to the threat of severe weather in the area.
Organizers first adjusted the set times in hopes of avoiding the bad weather. They advised via social media, "Attention: Due to the threat of incoming severe weather, set times have been adjusted to accommodate all acts for the best possible experience. Dying Wish - 6pm; Till Lindemann - 630pm; Gwar - 7pm; Slipknot - 8pm".
Slipknot did take the stage an hour earlier than originally planned but were only able to perform 11 songs for just under an hour before they had to leave the stage. Organizers shared at the time, "Unfortunately, the weather is not cooperating, and it is time to pull the plug. Please exit the park slowly and drive home safely. Thanks for joining us at Knotfest Iowa."
