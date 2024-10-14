.

Slipknot Taking Knotfest Down Under Early Next Year

10-14-2024
Slipknot Taking Knotfest Down Under Early Next Year

Organizers for Slipknot's global music festivals Knotfest have announced the initial details for the 2025 edition of Knotfest Australia, which will be taking place in late February through early March of next year.

The 2025 Knotfest Australia will be visiting three major cities across the country beginning with Melbourne on Friday, February 28th, 2025, followed by Brisbane on Sunday, March 2nd, and will conclude the following Saturday, March 8th in Sydney.

The Melbourne festival will take over the Flemington Racecourse. The Brisbane Showground will be the site for that city's edition and the Sydney installment will take place at Centennial Park.

Lineups have not yet been announced but Slipknot typically headlines the events.

Related Stories
Slipknot Taking Knotfest Down Under Early Next Year

Slipknot's Knotfest Iowa Set Cut Short

Slipknot Share Knotfest Iowa Details Including Knotfest Museum

Slipknot's Sid Wilson Details Injuries Suffered In Explosion

Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion

News > Slipknot

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Vow To 'Be Back' Following Destroy All Enemies Tour- Aerosmith Star Shares Video Of New Band's Live Debut- more

Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder- Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover- more

Day In Country

Brantley Gilbert Paused Concert To Help Deliver His New Baby- Tim McGraw Delivers New Single 'People Like Us'- Stream Jelly Roll's New Album 'Beautifully Broken'- more

Reviews

Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection

Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Get To Know... Zoey Tess

Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more

On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel

Latest News

Megadeth Vow To 'Be Back' Following Destroy All Enemies Tour

Aerosmith Star Shares Video Of New Band's Live Debut

Zakk Wylde Will No Longer Experience Hendrix This Year

Seven Kingdoms Reveal 'Through The Waves' Video

Dax Riggs Shares 'Deceiver' From First New Album In 15 Years

The Ocean Announce The End of an Eon Tour

Slipknot Taking Knotfest Down Under Early Next Year

Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For Rock Hall Induction