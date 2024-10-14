Slipknot Taking Knotfest Down Under Early Next Year

Organizers for Slipknot's global music festivals Knotfest have announced the initial details for the 2025 edition of Knotfest Australia, which will be taking place in late February through early March of next year.
The 2025 Knotfest Australia will be visiting three major cities across the country beginning with Melbourne on Friday, February 28th, 2025, followed by Brisbane on Sunday, March 2nd, and will conclude the following Saturday, March 8th in Sydney.
The Melbourne festival will take over the Flemington Racecourse. The Brisbane Showground will be the site for that city's edition and the Sydney installment will take place at Centennial Park.
Lineups have not yet been announced but Slipknot typically headlines the events.
