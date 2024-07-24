The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has been a lot more friendly towards non-rock related genres like pop and rap, but have had a history of passing over metal artists including genre legends Iron Maiden who have been eligible for induction for two decades.
Former Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno was asked in a new interview with MisplacedStraws.com if he would attend the ceremony if Iron Maiden were ever inducted.
He responded, "None of us are interested, to be honest with you. I think I can safely say that for Maiden as well - we think it's a load of bollocks, to be honest with you. You've got people, you've got all these soul singers and all that stuff in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. F*** off. You're joking.
"You know what I mean? They wouldn't let me go into like a Black Music Award. So I don't get it. I really don't get it. It's a bit of a travesty, really, since it doesn't mean that much. I won a heavy metal award the other year - I can't remember; I think it was from The Metal Voice or something. I've got the Metal Hall Of Fame thing. That means more to me than anything."
Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce First Tour Down Under, Plus U.S. And Japan Shows
Iron Maiden Singers Reportedly Meet For The First Time
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Teases Depeche Mode Cover
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Announces Debut Warhorse Album
Metallica Launch Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton- Paul Di'Anno Calls Out Rock Hall Over Iron Maiden Snub- Original Jane's Addiction- more
British Blues Icon John Mayall Dead At 90- Metallica's James Hetfield In Trailer For Dark Western Thriller 'The Thicket'- Jay Weinberg- more
Miranda Lambert To Deliver 'Postcards From Texas' Album- NEEDTOBREATHE Take Fans On The Road With 'When You Forgive Someone' Visualizer- more
Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
A Strange Tribute to Taylor Swift Arrives
Metallica Launch Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton
Paul Di'Anno Calls Out Rock Hall Over Iron Maiden Snub
Fuji Rock Festival Livestream Announced
Pixies Share First Song From 'The Night the Zombies Came' Album
ZZ Ward Shares Sun Records Debut 'Mother'
Original Jane's Addiction Lineup Share First New Song In 34 Years