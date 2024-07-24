Paul Di'Anno Calls Out Rock Hall Over Iron Maiden Snub

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has been a lot more friendly towards non-rock related genres like pop and rap, but have had a history of passing over metal artists including genre legends Iron Maiden who have been eligible for induction for two decades.

Former Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno was asked in a new interview with MisplacedStraws.com if he would attend the ceremony if Iron Maiden were ever inducted.

He responded, "None of us are interested, to be honest with you. I think I can safely say that for Maiden as well - we think it's a load of bollocks, to be honest with you. You've got people, you've got all these soul singers and all that stuff in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. F*** off. You're joking.

"You know what I mean? They wouldn't let me go into like a Black Music Award. So I don't get it. I really don't get it. It's a bit of a travesty, really, since it doesn't mean that much. I won a heavy metal award the other year - I can't remember; I think it was from The Metal Voice or something. I've got the Metal Hall Of Fame thing. That means more to me than anything."

