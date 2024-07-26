Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Vilified', Announces New album

Alice In Chains star Jerry Cantrell has shared a new track called "Vilified" along with a visualizer video to announce the release of his new studio album "I Want Blood", which will arrive on October 18th.

"This record is a serious piece of work. It's a motherf***er," Cantrell says of the effort. "It's hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that's what you want, to end up in a different place. There's a confidence to this album. I think it's some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing."

"'Vilified' travels a lot of places in just four and a half minutes," Cantrell also shared about the album's lead single. "It's got a ferocity and really aggressive vibe to it."

I Want Blood, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Melvins), was recorded at Barresi's JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Calif. The album also features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (Guns N'Roses) and Robert Trujillo (Metallica), drummers Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies) and Mike Bordin (Faith No More), and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan).

