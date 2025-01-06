Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Discussed Collab With Metallica's James Hetfield

Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell shared a new Q&A with Metal Hammer that he and Metallica frontman James Hetfield have discussed collaborating together.

Cantrell previously appeared on Metallica's rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Tuesday's Gone on their 1998 Garage Inc covers album and he was asked by Metal Hammer if he and James would ever do an album together.

He responded, James and I have talked about it, kind of. We never had a formal conversation but I've jammed with him at Kirk's place. I've even spent a night or two at his house, and we've ended up with guitars in the kitchen and on the porch.

"It's something I'd be really curious about, even to just write a song with him. As for whether it'd turn into something more than that, he's got a pretty demanding day job. Ha ha! So I'd understand if it never comes to be.

