The Metallica Report Podcast Features Jerry Cantrell In New Episode

Metallica have announced that Alice In Chains star Jerry Cantrell is the special featured guest on this week's episode of their podcast series The Metallica Report.

The band shared, "This week, on a special episode of The Metallica Report, we're delivering a rare conversation between Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains and our very own Robert Trujillo!

"The pair delve into their early days, their work together on Jerry's solo work, and discuss why collaboration is so crucial to both of them. Get ready for a unique, free-flowing conversation about the art of songwriting between these two friends and accomplished musicians." Stream below or via various platforms here

