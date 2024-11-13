Metallica have announced that Alice In Chains star Jerry Cantrell is the special featured guest on this week's episode of their podcast series The Metallica Report.
The band shared, "This week, on a special episode of The Metallica Report, we're delivering a rare conversation between Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains and our very own Robert Trujillo!
"The pair delve into their early days, their work together on Jerry's solo work, and discuss why collaboration is so crucial to both of them. Get ready for a unique, free-flowing conversation about the art of songwriting between these two friends and accomplished musicians." Stream below or via various platforms here
Metallica's Kirk Hammett On New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'The Collection'
Metallica's Blacklist Raises Over $3 Million
Metallica Taking M72 Down Under With Suicidal Tendencies and Evanescence
Metallica, Linkin Park, Korn Lead Sonic Temple Lineup
Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream- Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'- Kid Rock and Nickelback To Rock The Country- more
Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed- Duran Duran's Halloween Madison Square Garden To Broadcast- more
Miranda Lambert Shares Humorous 'Armadillo' Lyric Video- Blake Shelton To Take Fans to 'Texas' On Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
G3 Reunion Live Previewed With Steve Vai's 'Zeus In Chains'
The Who's Roger Daltrey Announces Alive and Kicking and Having Fun! Tour
Winona Fighter Announce Yes, Chef Tour
The Metallica Report Podcast Features Jerry Cantrell In New Episode
Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream Of Friday's Concert
Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'
Long-Lost Badfinger Album 'Head First' To See The Light Of Day
Falling In Reverse Cancel 3 The Popular Monstour II: World Domination Dates