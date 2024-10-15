Jerry Cantrell Plots I Want Blood North American Tour

(Speakeasy) Alice In Chains star Jerry Cantrell's new album, I Want Blood, arrives this Friday, and to celebrate its arrival the iconic musician has announced a North American tour of the same name.
The trek kicks off on Jan. 31 in Niagara Falls and makes its way across the country, concluding in Cantrell's home state of Washington. Tickets go on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time with an exclusive artist pre-sale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. Filter supports on all dates.
I Want Blood was recorded at Joe Barresi's JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Calif., and features contributions from Duff McKagan (Guns N'Roses), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan), Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies), and Lola Colette.
Jerry Cantrell tour dates:
October 17 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's SOLD OUT
November 8 Huechuraba, Chile Fauna Primavera
November 10 Comuna 15, Argentina C Complejo Art Media
November 12 São Paulo, Brazil Audio
January 31 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort
February 1 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
February 2 Portland, ME Aura
February 4 Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues Boston
February 5 New York, NY Irving Plaza
February 7 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore - Silver Spring
February 8 Bensalem, PA Parx Xcite Center
February 11 Huntington, NY The Paramount
February 12 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
February 14 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
February 15 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre
February 16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
February 18 Columbus, OH The Bluestone
February 19 Indianapolis, IN Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
February 22 St. Louis, MO The Hawthorn
February 23 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre
February 25 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater
February 26 Houston, TX House of Blues Houston
February 27 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre
March 1 Mesa, AZ The Nile Theater
March 2 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues Las Vegas
March 4 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco
March 5 Ventura, CA The Majestic Ventura Theater
March 7 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory - Spokane
March 8 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
March 9 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
