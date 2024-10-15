Jerry Cantrell Plots I Want Blood North American Tour

(Speakeasy) Alice In Chains star Jerry Cantrell's new album, I Want Blood, arrives this Friday, and to celebrate its arrival the iconic musician has announced a North American tour of the same name.

The trek kicks off on Jan. 31 in Niagara Falls and makes its way across the country, concluding in Cantrell's home state of Washington. Tickets go on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time with an exclusive artist pre-sale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. Filter supports on all dates.

I Want Blood was recorded at Joe Barresi's JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Calif., and features contributions from Duff McKagan (Guns N'Roses), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan), Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies), and Lola Colette.

Jerry Cantrell tour dates:

October 17 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's SOLD OUT

November 8 Huechuraba, Chile Fauna Primavera

November 10 Comuna 15, Argentina C Complejo Art Media

November 12 São Paulo, Brazil Audio

January 31 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort

February 1 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

February 2 Portland, ME Aura

February 4 Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues Boston

February 5 New York, NY Irving Plaza

February 7 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore - Silver Spring

February 8 Bensalem, PA Parx Xcite Center

February 11 Huntington, NY The Paramount

February 12 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

February 14 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

February 15 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

February 16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

February 18 Columbus, OH The Bluestone

February 19 Indianapolis, IN Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

February 22 St. Louis, MO The Hawthorn

February 23 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre

February 25 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

February 26 Houston, TX House of Blues Houston

February 27 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

March 1 Mesa, AZ The Nile Theater

March 2 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues Las Vegas

March 4 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

March 5 Ventura, CA The Majestic Ventura Theater

March 7 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory - Spokane

March 8 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

March 9 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

