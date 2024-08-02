.

The Offspring 'Light It Up' With New Single

08-02-2024
The Offspring have released a brand new song called "Light It Up". The track is the latest taste of the veteran band's forthcoming album, "SUPERCHARGED", which will be hitting stores on October 11th.

Frontman Dexter Holland had this to say about the single, "This song is a full speed ahead juggernaut! This character in the song is fed up, he's had enough, and he's gonna light it up. He's ready for a fight. And I definitely sense a lot of that around me.

"Growing up, some of my favorite songs were by punk bands that were just like, 'I'm sick of your sh*t.' And that was ok! It wasn't like a negative thing to have those feelings and express that. And I think that's kind of the vibe of where 'Light It Up' is: You're fed up, you've had it and you want to do something about it.

"That's one of things I've always loved about punk rock. It's always been about letting out your aggressions, and I think that's still true. I still love writing songs like that."

