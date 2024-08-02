The Offspring 'Light It Up' With New Single

The Offspring have released a brand new song called "Light It Up". The track is the latest taste of the veteran band's forthcoming album, "SUPERCHARGED", which will be hitting stores on October 11th.
Frontman Dexter Holland had this to say about the single, "This song is a full speed ahead juggernaut! This character in the song is fed up, he's had enough, and he's gonna light it up. He's ready for a fight. And I definitely sense a lot of that around me.
"Growing up, some of my favorite songs were by punk bands that were just like, 'I'm sick of your sh*t.' And that was ok! It wasn't like a negative thing to have those feelings and express that. And I think that's kind of the vibe of where 'Light It Up' is: You're fed up, you've had it and you want to do something about it.
"That's one of things I've always loved about punk rock. It's always been about letting out your aggressions, and I think that's still true. I still love writing songs like that."
Watch Brian May Rock Queen Classic With The Offspring
The Offspring 'Make It All Right' With New Animated Video
The Offspring 'Make It All Right' With New Lyric Video
The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED
David Lee Roth AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar- Joe Perry Working On New Hollywood Vampires Music- more
Carrie Underwood And Papa Roach Team Up For 'Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)'- Jack White Officially Releasing Surprise 'No Name' Album This Week- more
Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol As Judge- Luke Combs Helps Make Twisters: The Album Biggest Soundtrack Of The Year- more
Lollapalooza 2024 - Day One Report
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Kentucky Black Trailblazers Experience
Chappell Roan: Keep on Dancing
Sites and Sounds: Cooter's 25th Anniversary Festival
Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey
Def Leppard's 'Photograph' Gets Armand Van Helden Remixes
Finger Eleven Celebrate 1 Billion Streams With 'Adrenaline'
Stream The Smashing Pumpkins' 'Aghori Mhori Mei' Album
The Offspring 'Light It Up' With New Single
Los Lonely Boys Mark 'Resurrection' With 'I Let You Think That You Do' Video
Anberlin Reveal 'Seven' Video As 'Vega' Album Arrives
AC/DC Share Pro-Shot Video Of Highway To Hell Classic From Slovakia
Marilyn Manson Returns With 'As Sick As The Secrets Within'