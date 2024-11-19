The Offspring's 'The Kids Aren't Alright' Joins Spotify Billions Club

(fcc) One of The Offspring's most iconic songs "The Kids Aren't Alright" has been added to the coveted Spotify Billions Club with over 1 billion streams on the platform. This marks the second song in one year the band landed on the iconic chart as "You're Gonna Go Far Kid" was added this summer.

To celebrate, fans sent congratulations to the band this weekend at Punk in The Park Festival in San Diego and the band announced it to everyone onstage- Watch the video here!

"The Kids Aren't Alright" was a massive hit upon release as the third single from the band's fifth studio album Americana (released in 1998) and has been certified Platinum in the US, UK, Spain, and Italy as well as gold in Poland, Germany, Denmark and Brazil. The song hit Top 10 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks Chart (now currently called the Alternative Airplay Chart), appeared in the opening scene of the blockbuster movie The Faculty, and was featured in the Rock Band video game series.

Adding to the accolades, The Offspring have been awarded Gold and Silver Clio Sports Awards for the Puck Punks: A 30-Year Power Play collaboration with The Anaheim Ducks. They received a Gold for Gameday/In-Game Experience with use of a Celebrity Influencer and a Silver for Gameday/In-Game Experience Theme Night. For this event, The Offspring, Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center teams collaborated for a game night takeover complete with custom merchandise, in game activations, photo ops, contests and more!

The celebration continues as this past weekend the band headlined Punk In The Park festival in San Diego and Dexter came out with Pennywise for a performance of "Stand By Me."

