The Offspring's Dexter Holland Jammed With The Beach Boys (2024 In Review)

The Offspring had a top 24 story of October 2024 after he performed with the Beach Boys. Here is the report in our look back in the Year In Rock: The Offspring have enjoyed a number of special guests joining them on stage in recent months, but the tables were turned when frontman Dexter Holland performed with The Beach Boys.

Holland made the surprise appearance with the legendary rock band at the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean Beach, MD on September 28th and sang their classic hit "Wouldn't It Be Nice" with the band.

The Offspring have shared a clip of the collaboration online (see below). The collaboration follows the band being joined by Yungblud for "Self Esteem" at Open Air Gampel in Switzerland in August and back in May they were joined by Queen legend Brian May for a performance of "Stone Cold Crazy" at the Starmus Festival 2024 in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The band also surprising fans at the BottleRock Napoa Valley Music Festival in May by bringing out pop star Ed Sheeran to jam the song "Million Miles Away" from their 2000 album, "Conspiracy Of One".

As we previously reported, frontman Dexter Holland introduced the popstar's surprise appearance by telling the crowd, "Ed told us that one of our records was his first CD that he ever bought when he was a kid.

"That really meant a lot to us, so we thought, 'Wow, we'd love to have you come out to join us on stage.' We're gonna play one of the songs you wanted to play." Sheeran then jumped on stage donning an Offspring t-shirt and guitar.

After the appearance, Sheeran shared on social media, "The first album I ever bought was the @offspring - Conspiracy of One. I used to pretend to be in their band in the mirror and sing along to the album when I was 9, mostly to their song Million Miles Away as it was the first song of theirs I heard. I mentioned it in an interview and Noodles / Dexter got in touch with me when we found out we were all playing the same festival, to see if I wanted to get on stage and sing it. It was an instant yes obvz. Really felt like living out a childhood dream thank you for having me up there guys. Music is a wild ride, every day I'm so grateful to be living my dream in reality. Hope you enjoy the vid x".

