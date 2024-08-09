Blink-182 Cancel Two Arena Shows Due To Illness

Blink-182 have announced that they have been forced to cancel two arena shows this week due to an illness within the band. Tonight's show (Aug 9th) in Kansas City and tomorrow's (Aug 10th) have been canceled.
The band took to social media to break the news to fans with the following message, "Unfortunately due to illness we are unable to make it to Kansas City and St. Louis. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically.
"If you purchased from a third-party reseller (Stubhub, Seatgeek, VividSeats etc.), please reach out to your point of purchase. We are so sorry and hope to see you next time."
Their next scheduled concert is for August 12th in Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena, followed by shows in Columbus, OH and Toronto.
