.

Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup

10-29-2024
Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup

(C3) Panic! At The Disco and blink-182 will headline the fourth edition of When We Were Young at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025. The massive lineup includes additional performances from Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, The Used, All Time Low, Knocked Loose, plus rare performances from Never Shout Never, The Cab, The Rocket Summer, Jack's Mannequin, and many more.

Panic! At The Disco will return home to Las Vegas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of A Fever You Can't Sweat Out by performing the album in its entirety along with more fan-favorite songs. As the saying goes, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, so their When We Were Young appearance will be the only chance to see Panic! back on stage. blink-182 will perform songs from Enema of the State, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, their self-titled album, and more.

Fans may sign up now for the festival SMS list at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, November 1 at 10AM PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public at 2PM PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabanas will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

VIP tickets include preferred viewing areas and shaded seating in the VIP Lounge, charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, a dedicated entry lane into the festival, and more. VIP Cabanas (21+ only) include up to 10 tickets plus two complimentary select bottles, food vouchers, private entrance and more. Official When We Were Young hotel and ticket packages are available from Jampack, and feature exclusive festival amenities and add-ons, including discounted rates on select nearby Las Vegas hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, please visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.

Related Stories
Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'

blink-182 Stream 'ONE MORE TIME... PART-2'

blink-182 Surprise Release 'No Fun' With 'All In My Head'

blink-182 Expand 'One More Time' With Part 2

News > Blink-182

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup- Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'- Avenged Sevenfold Tour- more

Ghost Announce Their Biggest World Tour Ever- Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2025- Godsmack Tap P.O.D. and Drowning Pool For Spring Tour- more

Day In Country

Morgan Wallen Takes 'Love Somebody' To No. 1 On 11 Charts- Luke Combs, Eric Church's Concert For Carolina Raises Over $24.5 Million- more

Reviews

Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour

America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975

Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Halloween Edition

Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix

Latest News

Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup

Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'

Watch Tremonti's 'One More Time' Lyric Video

The Plot In You Announce North American Spring Tour

Paula & Dave Lombardo's Venamoris Release 'Spiderweb' Video

Wicked Tease 'Hellraiser' Ahead Of Halloween Premiere

Pentagram Announce First New Album In A Decade 'Lightning In A Bottle'

Stream CARSEX's New Song 'Sitting Ducks'