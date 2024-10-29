Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup

(C3) Panic! At The Disco and blink-182 will headline the fourth edition of When We Were Young at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025. The massive lineup includes additional performances from Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, The Used, All Time Low, Knocked Loose, plus rare performances from Never Shout Never, The Cab, The Rocket Summer, Jack's Mannequin, and many more.

Panic! At The Disco will return home to Las Vegas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of A Fever You Can't Sweat Out by performing the album in its entirety along with more fan-favorite songs. As the saying goes, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, so their When We Were Young appearance will be the only chance to see Panic! back on stage. blink-182 will perform songs from Enema of the State, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, their self-titled album, and more.

Fans may sign up now for the festival SMS list at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, November 1 at 10AM PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public at 2PM PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabanas will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

VIP tickets include preferred viewing areas and shaded seating in the VIP Lounge, charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, a dedicated entry lane into the festival, and more. VIP Cabanas (21+ only) include up to 10 tickets plus two complimentary select bottles, food vouchers, private entrance and more. Official When We Were Young hotel and ticket packages are available from Jampack, and feature exclusive festival amenities and add-ons, including discounted rates on select nearby Las Vegas hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, please visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.

