Judas Priest Share 'Panic Attack' Live Video

(hennemusic) Judas Priest is streaming video of a live performance of its "Invincible Shield" single, "Panic Attack." The footage from the group's recently-completed European leg of a 2024 tour in support of the project surfaces alongside a reminder of an upcoming fall series of shows across North America - with guests Sabaton - that will open in Montreal, QC in September.
Launched last fall with the lead single, "Panic Attack", "Invincible Shield" was produced by the band's touring guitarist Andy Sneap; the set debuted at No. 18 on the US Billboard 200 following its release in March.
The record also scored Judas Priest the highest charting album in its career in its native UK when it debuted at No. 2 on the country's Official Albums Chart to best their previous peak of a No. 4 spot with 1980's "British Steel." Stream the new live video and check out the fall tour dates here.
