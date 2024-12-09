Judas Priest Almost Topped UK Chart With 'Invincible Shield' (2024 In Review)

Judas Priest earned a top 24 story of March 2024 after they almost almost topped the album chart in the U.K with their new studio effort "Invincible Shield", debuting at No. 2, which is also the highest chart position the British metal legends have ever held in their native U.K.

"Invincible Shield" was kept from the No. 1 position on the chart for the week dated March 14th through 20th.by pop star Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine", according to The Official Charts Company, that also revealed that the No. 2 debut is a career high for the band, that previously peaked at No. 4 with their iconic 1980 album "British Steel".

Elsewhere in the world, "Invincible Shield", the band's 19th studio album, did top the charts including their No. debut in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland.

"Invincible Shield" saw the band reunite with producer Andy Sneap (who also if a touring member of the group), who was behind the nobs of their 2018 effort "Firepower", that incidentally gave the band their highest U.S. chart position at No. 5.

Frontman Rob Halford previously revealed that the album's closing track "Giants In The Sky" pays homage to late legendary metal vocalist Ronnie James Dio and Motorhead's Lemmy Killmister.

Halford told Classic Rock, "Listening to music makes me think about all these beautiful people we've lost in rock'n'roll, from Janis Joplin to Ronnie James Dio to Lemmy. But also about the fact that music lives forever."

The Metal God also shared his favorite memories of both singers, "Ronnie was an extraordinary man. He was very friendly, very affable, he liked to laugh, he didn't put anyone down. But he was very serious about his music. When we did the Hear N' Aid thing [the all-star heavy metal charity single released in 1986], all those people in that room looked up to Ronnie. Whatever he suggested, everybody listened.

As for the Motorhead icon, Halford reflected, "And I have fond memories of sitting on Lemmy's lap after he'd just come offstage, with his hair in a white towel turban. I'm giving him a hug, and he's sweating all over the place."

Halford added, "I felt a little bit intimidated in Ronnie's presence and in Lemmy's presence. Just because of the strength of their personality and their character. I felt I was a step back from them. They were giants, I was just an admirer."

