11-04-2024
Judas Priest Announce Shield Of Pain Tour 2025

Metal legends and Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers Judas Priest have announced that they will be launching their Shield Of Pain Tour 2025 across Europe next summer.

The tour is set to kick off on June 14th in Hamar, Norway at the Tjuvholmen Arena and will wrap up on July 20th in Oberhausen, Germany at the Rudolf-Weber-Arena.

The band is launching the trek in support of the their latest studio album "Invisible Shield" and follows their just completed North American Tour that featured support from Sabaton. See the new dates below:

June Sat 14 - Tjuvholmen Arena, Hamar, Norway
June Tue 17 - Schleyerhalle , Stuttgart , Germany
June Wed 18 - Hessentag Festival, Frankfurt , Germany
July Tue 1 - Summer Festival , Ferrara , Italy
July Thu 3 - Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
July Mon 7 - Atlas Arena, Lodz, Poland
July Thu 10 - Dalhalla, Rattvik, Sweden
July Sun 13 - Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
July Tue 15 - Festival De Carcassone, Carcassonne, France
July Thu 17 - Sion Sous Les Etoiles, Sion, Switzerland
July Sat 19 - Rockhal, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
July Sun 20 - Rudolf-Weber-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

