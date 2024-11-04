Judas Priest Announce Shield Of Pain Tour 2025

Metal legends and Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers Judas Priest have announced that they will be launching their Shield Of Pain Tour 2025 across Europe next summer.

The tour is set to kick off on June 14th in Hamar, Norway at the Tjuvholmen Arena and will wrap up on July 20th in Oberhausen, Germany at the Rudolf-Weber-Arena.

The band is launching the trek in support of the their latest studio album "Invisible Shield" and follows their just completed North American Tour that featured support from Sabaton. See the new dates below:

June Sat 14 - Tjuvholmen Arena, Hamar, Norway

June Tue 17 - Schleyerhalle , Stuttgart , Germany

June Wed 18 - Hessentag Festival, Frankfurt , Germany

July Tue 1 - Summer Festival , Ferrara , Italy

July Thu 3 - Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

July Mon 7 - Atlas Arena, Lodz, Poland

July Thu 10 - Dalhalla, Rattvik, Sweden

July Sun 13 - Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

July Tue 15 - Festival De Carcassone, Carcassonne, France

July Thu 17 - Sion Sous Les Etoiles, Sion, Switzerland

July Sat 19 - Rockhal, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

July Sun 20 - Rudolf-Weber-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

