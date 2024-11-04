Metal legends and Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers Judas Priest have announced that they will be launching their Shield Of Pain Tour 2025 across Europe next summer.
The tour is set to kick off on June 14th in Hamar, Norway at the Tjuvholmen Arena and will wrap up on July 20th in Oberhausen, Germany at the Rudolf-Weber-Arena.
The band is launching the trek in support of the their latest studio album "Invisible Shield" and follows their just completed North American Tour that featured support from Sabaton. See the new dates below:
June Sat 14 - Tjuvholmen Arena, Hamar, Norway
June Tue 17 - Schleyerhalle , Stuttgart , Germany
June Wed 18 - Hessentag Festival, Frankfurt , Germany
July Tue 1 - Summer Festival , Ferrara , Italy
July Thu 3 - Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
July Mon 7 - Atlas Arena, Lodz, Poland
July Thu 10 - Dalhalla, Rattvik, Sweden
July Sun 13 - Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
July Tue 15 - Festival De Carcassone, Carcassonne, France
July Thu 17 - Sion Sous Les Etoiles, Sion, Switzerland
July Sat 19 - Rockhal, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
July Sun 20 - Rudolf-Weber-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany
Judas Priest Cancel Tonight's Concert In Texas
Judas Priest Share 'Riding On The Wind' Live Video
Judas Priest Share Release Athens Performance Of British Steel Classic
Judas Priest Share Athens Performance Of 'Invincible Shield'
Tim Lambesis Speaks Out After Losing All Members Of As I Lay Dying- Judas Priest Announce Shield Of Pain Tour 2025- more
Poison Plan At Least 40 Shows For 40th Anniversary- Censored Iron Maiden Cover Explained By Derek Riggs- 'Operation: Mindcrime III'- more
Jelly Roll Scores 6th No. 1 With 'I Am Not Okay'- Previously Unreleased George Jones Track 'Tender Years' Goes Online- more
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Tim Lambesis Speaks Out After Losing All Members Of As I Lay Dying
Judas Priest Announce Shield Of Pain Tour 2025
Slipknot Reveal 2025 Euro Tour Plans
3 Inches of Blood To Launch California Conquest In January
Rare Cat Stevens Album To Get First U.S. Release For Black Friday RSD
Watch Extreme's 'Small Town Beautiful' Video
Bryan Adams In The Studio For 'Reckless' 40th Anniversary
Singled Out: Walk Off The Earth's Santa Pick Up The Phone