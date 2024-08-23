Journey's Neil Schon and Jonathan Cain Bring In Help To Settle Dispute

Journey founder / guitarist Neal Schon took to social media on Thursday (August 22nd) to share the news with fans that he and longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain have agreed to bring in an "impartial" person to help them sort out their current legal disputes.

Cain recently took legal action against Schon, claiming that band money was not being used properly, something that Neal has strongly denied. He shared the following update via Facebook over the new step they are taking to settle their differences.

Neal wrote, "Anyone who follows Journey will know that Jon Cain and I don't always see eye-to-eye on everything. Or, sometimes, on pretty much anything. Recently, Jon Cain made a number of claims and slanderous accusations about me and my wife – and I can't stress enough how much it upset me and how wrong they are. I am determined to take the high road and push all this aside for the moment to focus on our fans, the tour and all who give so much to make things happen."

"That’s why I'm so glad that Jon now agrees with me that the current dynamic can't continue and it’s also why I'm pleased that we're going to bring in someone impartial to help us resolve our disputes, bring clarity to what we're doing and allow us, as a band, to get back to what we should all focus on – making music and performing for our fans."

"Thank you all for your support and see you out there soon."

Related Stories

AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant Lead AXS TV's Fall Concert Specials

Rammstein's Till Lindemann Documents His Journey to North America in New Clip

Blue Oyster Cult Legend Buck Dharma Returns With 'End of Every Son'

Journey Cancels Fall Tour With Cheap Trick

News > Journey