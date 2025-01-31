Journey Montana Shares 'Always Knew' Video As Album Arrives

(The Forefront Group) Starting 2025 on a high note, R&B star Journey Montana unveils her debut studio album entitled Lucky Girl Syndrome, produced by Grammy Award-winning DJ Camper - out now via 10K Projects.

Speaking on her new album, Journey Montana says: "A labor of self love and self empowerment. During the making of this project, I was inspired by the power of my words. Speaking love and light into myself is so important to me at this time in my life because if you don't pour into yourself and believe in yourself why would anyone else? 'Lucky Girl Syndrome' is a collection of real stories of womanhood and feelings that I hope everyone can understand and enjoy."

Alongside the album, Journey has also released a brand new video for "Always Knew," which features model-turned-musician Maleigh Zan. Spliced with black-and-white footage, the Borleone-directed visual finds the pair honing their craft with a carefree attitude.

She initially teased Lucky Girl Syndrome on Instagram earlier this month and simultaneously previewed the lead single, "Best One," inciting anticipation for its arrival among her growing fanbase. The album also includes previously released singles "Journey" and "YOU," the latter of which is the R&B It-girl's most-streamed single to date.

Each track on Lucky Girl Syndrome feels like a chapter in Journey's story that explores universal themes of self-worth, love, and destiny with unapologetic honesty that's both intimate and empowering. Backed by Camper's dreamy production and Journey's infectious melodies, and lyrics, Lucky Girl Syndrome captures the essence of a young woman stepping fully into her power. The project serves as an anthem for claiming your narrative, trusting divine timing, and embracing life's blessings - no matter how hard-won. The end result is a deeply emotional and relatable body of work that's bound to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The former "All American" cast member made waves last year, amassing over 10 million streams across platforms, including her critically-acclaimed EP Stargirl, which skyrocketed into the Top 10 of US iTunes, debuting at #5. Then, she parlayed that momentum into a cross-country tour with Capella Grey ('The Terribly Responsible' tour) before closing out 2024 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, supporting GloRilla and T-Pain. Building on the momentum of a monumental year, Journey unveils her next chapter as Lucky Girl Syndrome propels her to new heights.

