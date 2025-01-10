Journey Montana Shares New Single 'Best One'

(The Forefront Group) Journey Montana kicks off the new year with the announcement of her highly-anticipated debut album, Lucky Girl Syndrome, executive produced by Grammy-award-winning producer DJ Camper, set for release on January 31 via 10K Projects.
Earlier this week, Journey broke the news on Instagram and simultaneously previewed her new song "Best One." The single, out now, is produced by sound architect DJ Camper, who also executive-produced the R&B star's debut album. Backed by a deeply confident delivery, Journey showcases that she is truly in a league of her own - and anyone else pales in comparison.
Speaking on her new single, Journey Montana says: "'Best One' comes from a place of acknowledging abundance, self-love, and appreciation for being the best choice in any situation. Every once in a while, dealing with a significant other may put you at a crossroads between you and...everyone else. This song explains why I'm the best, so why would you even be considering someone else? Why are you not obsessed? This is a big deal, and if I were you, I would drop everyone on the roster because I'm the best one."
Like every song on Lucky Girl Syndrome, "Best One" brings a refreshing emotional vulnerability. Journey delivers a soothing fusion of smooth R&B grooves, introspection, and affirming confidence. Each track on the album feels like a chapter in her story, exploring self-worth, love, and destiny with unapologetic honesty that's both intimate and empowering. With Camper's dreamy production and Journey's infectious melodies, and lyrics, Lucky Girl Syndrome captures the essence of a young woman stepping fully into her power. More than a collection of songs, Lucky Girl Syndrome serves as an anthem for claiming your narrative, trusting divine timing, and embracing life's blessings-no matter how hard-won.
The former "All American" cast member made waves last year, amassing over 10 million streams across platforms, including her critically-acclaimed EP Stargirl, which skyrocketed into the Top 10 of US iTunes, debuting at #5. This was notably followed by "YOU," Journey's most-streamed single to date. Then, she parlayed that momentum into a cross-country tour with Capella Grey ('The Terribly Responsible' tour) before closing out the year on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, supporting GloRilla and T-Pain.
With more new music and announcements underway, Journey Montana is on the cusp of having a major breakthrough moment. Stream "Best One," pre-order Lucky Girl Syndrome above, and stay tuned for more.
