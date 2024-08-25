Singled Out: Tremendous' Innocent Soho

British rockers Tremendous unplugged for the new stripped-down acoustic EP "Transcendence on the Cheap," and to celebrate we asked Mark Dudzinski to tell us about one of the tracks, he selected "Innocent Soho". Here is the story:

Well I guess it's my melancholic side coming out. I think it was me being nostalgic from when I was younger walking through Soho. It was a lot different then, way more sleazier and less more artisan coffee shops. Its became more gentrified like most of London. I guess it's the same as anywhere else even Soho NYC.

On a lighter note, I think the track may of come subconsciously from a scene in "Jaws" my favorite movie. When they are on the boat singing "Show me the Way to Go Home" by Irving King. Even the first line of the track is that. I wish I could of given more of a critical answer. I guess there's that storytelling feel in the vein of The Pogues, Ralph McTell in there too.

