Singled Out: Tremendous' Innocent Soho

British rockers Tremendous unplugged for the new stripped-down acoustic EP "Transcendence on the Cheap," and to celebrate we asked Mark Dudzinski to tell us about one of the tracks, he selected "Innocent Soho". Here is the story:
Well I guess it's my melancholic side coming out. I think it was me being nostalgic from when I was younger walking through Soho. It was a lot different then, way more sleazier and less more artisan coffee shops. Its became more gentrified like most of London. I guess it's the same as anywhere else even Soho NYC.
On a lighter note, I think the track may of come subconsciously from a scene in "Jaws" my favorite movie. When they are on the boat singing "Show me the Way to Go Home" by Irving King. Even the first line of the track is that. I wish I could of given more of a critical answer. I guess there's that storytelling feel in the vein of The Pogues, Ralph McTell in there too.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Singled Out: Tremendous' Fingerprints
John Mayer Adds Fall Leg To Solo Acoustic Arena Tour
Steve Perry Opens Up About Why He Quit Journey- Linkin Park Tease Fans With Mysterious Countdown Clock- more
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion- Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery- more
Kenny Chesney Has 5 Guests At Record Setting Gillette Stadium Concert- Miranda Lambert Surprise Austin Show- more
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Steve Perry Opens Up About Why He Quit Journey
Linkin Park Tease Fans With Mysterious Countdown Clock
Pixies Stream New Song 'Oyster Beds'
The White Buffalo Shares Trailer For His First Live Album
Samantha Fish Shares 'Better Be Lonely' Live Video
Hear Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors' New Song 'Easy Together'
Babylon A.D. Declare 'Sometimes Love Is Hell'
Singled Out: Tremendous' Innocent Soho