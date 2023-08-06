Singled Out: Tremendous' Fingerprints

British Glam Rock act Tremendous just released their new single "Fingerprints". To celebrate, Mark Dudzinski tells us a little bit about the song. here is the story:

Well, I guess it's quintessentially British 70s-sounding with the overall theme orchestral parts. Unashamedly Hoople, Bowie. Lyrics sang earnesty. "Fingerprints all over me heart" "She breaks in daily" Bla Bla.



It's easy to listen to. wasn't trying to reinvent the wheel, but it is spoken from the heart. I hate dissecting songs. It kills them.

They are living and breathing. It's just a simplistic chord structure that also works well on an acoustic. That's where great songs are born.



Cowboy chords, so to speak.. Its all you need.. leave the fancy footwork to somebody else.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

