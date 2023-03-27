John Mayer Adds Fall Leg To Solo Acoustic Arena Tour

(Live Nation) Due to the tremendous success of his current and groundbreaking solo acoustic tour, trailblazer John Mayer has set a new leg for fall 2023, launching with an encore performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, October 3rd, and will run through November, when the fall tour wraps with an added show at the iconic Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 31st, at 9 AM local time at Johnmayer.com.
The highly acclaimed tour, produced by Live Nation, features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout the U.S, with UK and European dates to be announced soon.
Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as "New Light," "Gravity," "Love on the Weekend," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change," "Last Train Home," and "Your Body Is a Wonderland." The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from John Mayer performing these songs, and many more. Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open the fall concerts.
Presales start Wednesday, March 29th, at 9 AM local time and run through Thursday, March 30th, at 10 PM. Fans can sign up now to receive a unique code to access presale tickets via seated at Johnmayer.com..
A limited number of VIP packages will be available including premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and more!
Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John's Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.
FALL 2023 TOUR DATES:
Tue, Oct 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri, Oct 6, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sat, Oct 7, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Wed, Oct 11, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Fri, Oct 13, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Tue, Oct 17, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed, Oct 18, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Fri, Oct 20, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Sat, Oct 21, 2023 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Mon, Oct 23, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Wed, Oct 25, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sat, Oct 28, 2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Mon, Oct 30, 2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Wed, Nov 1, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sun, Nov 5, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Tue, Nov 7, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Fri, Nov 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette Lead Oceans Calling Festival
John Mayer Launches Inaugural Solo Acoustic Tour
Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer Lead Sound On Sound Lineup
John Mayer's Perfectly Lonely Covered By Parker McCollum
Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings- Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor- more
100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins- Night Ranger's Jack Blades Hospitalized- more
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works- Queen North American Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Avenged Sevenfold Announce First Leg Of 'Life Is But A Dream...' North American Tour
U2 Top The Charts With Songs Of Surrender
L.A. Guns Release 'Diamonds' Video
A.J. Croce Celebrating Father's Landmark Albums With Croce Plays Croce Tour
Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour Dates
Candlebox Announce The Long Goodbye Farewell Tour
CMT Music Awards Reveal Top 6 Video of the Year Finalists
John Mayer Adds Fall Leg To Solo Acoustic Arena Tour