John Mayer Adds Fall Leg To Solo Acoustic Arena Tour

(Live Nation) Due to the tremendous success of his current and groundbreaking solo acoustic tour, trailblazer John Mayer has set a new leg for fall 2023, launching with an encore performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, October 3rd, and will run through November, when the fall tour wraps with an added show at the iconic Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 31st, at 9 AM local time at Johnmayer.com.



The highly acclaimed tour, produced by Live Nation, features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout the U.S, with UK and European dates to be announced soon.



Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as "New Light," "Gravity," "Love on the Weekend," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change," "Last Train Home," and "Your Body Is a Wonderland." The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from John Mayer performing these songs, and many more. Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open the fall concerts.



Presales start Wednesday, March 29th, at 9 AM local time and run through Thursday, March 30th, at 10 PM. Fans can sign up now to receive a unique code to access presale tickets via seated at Johnmayer.com..



A limited number of VIP packages will be available including premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and more!



Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John's Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

FALL 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue, Oct 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri, Oct 6, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sat, Oct 7, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Wed, Oct 11, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Fri, Oct 13, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Tue, Oct 17, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed, Oct 18, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Fri, Oct 20, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sat, Oct 21, 2023 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Mon, Oct 23, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Wed, Oct 25, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sat, Oct 28, 2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Mon, Oct 30, 2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Wed, Nov 1, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sun, Nov 5, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Tue, Nov 7, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Fri, Nov 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

