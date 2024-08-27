Sick of It All's Lou Koller Begins Cancer Treatment

Sick of It All frontman Lou Koller took to social media on Monday (August 26th) to give fans an update on his cancer battle as his chemotherapy treatment gets under way.

He shared, "Hey, everybody, it's Lou. I'm here in my recovery room. Hope you're all doing good. To give you all a little update, the first week of chemo, almost two weeks ago. It's like a week and a half since I've had it. The first three days were brutal, not fun at all. It got gradually better, and now I feel more like myself. I felt really good this past weekend and today. Luckily nothing, no complications. The second round starts this weekend coming up. Hopefully it won't be as bad, but who knows?

"Anyway, I will keep you updated a lot more often, but it's kind of hard to come on here for my vanity. Because I can't dye my hair, my beard. I feel like I look like sh*t.

"But thank you all for your support, thank you for your continued support. Emotionally, financially whatever. You don't know how much this is helping me. Please look out for the guys in the band. Take care of each other and thank you. Have a good week." Watch his video update here.

