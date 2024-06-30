Sick of It All Frontman Lou Koller Battling Cancer

Sick of It All frontman Lou Koller took to social media to reveal that doctors discovered a tumor in his esophagus and will be undergoing treatment this summer, which was the reason behind the band's recent cancelation of their European tour plans.

Koller shared a video update with fans. He had this to say in the clip, "What's up everybody, Lou here. As you may or may know, we had to cancel out full European tour this Summer. There's some rumors going around as to why and we're here to set the record straight. But we wanted to wait til we got all the information before making an announcement.

"The reason it is canceled is because they found a tumor in my esophagus that goes into my stomach and I'll have to be getting treatment all Summer and of course full support of the band, as soon as they heard it they 'forget the tour, just get healthy'.

"You know were not happy about it seriously, like I said they're all behind me staying home and us staying home. We really feel sorry, I feel sorry for the fans. All of our crew was banking on, you know, another fun summer together, all the promoters, but everyone who knows has been very supportive and now ow everyones knows.

"So that's the reason, no other reason you heard is the truth, this is the truth. So yea, just thanks for all your support and hopefully we beat this thing and we see you at the end of the Summer, or maybe the Winter. Take care."

His brother Pete has setup a GoFundme campaign to help raise fund for Lou. At press time the campaign had raised just under $180,000 towards the goal of $200,000.

Pete said on the campaign page, "Hi I'm Pete my big brother Lou He has been Diagnosed with adenocarcinoma cancer. He has a cancerous tumor in his esophagus. We Sick of It All Have canceled the rest of the year of touring and will not be Is touring until Lou beats this and recovered.

"As you know touring is the lifeline for a band like sick of it all. if you could help him it would be greatly appreciated and please share this go found me on around



"'Good friends will always be there!!'"

