The Cure Releasing First New Songs In Over A Decade

The Cure have announced that they will be releasing a special limited edition vinyl entitled "Novembre - Live In France 2022", which will mark the first official release of two new song.
The double A-side 12 will be limited to 5000 individually numbered copies on transparent black vinyl and will feature live recordings of the songs "Nothing Is Forever" and "I Can Never Say Goodbye".
The standard edition will be sold via The Naked Record Club.There will also be 100 "ultra-limited copies" that will be personally signed by frontman Robert Smith sold via the band's online store, with pre-orders beginning at 2PM BST tomorrow, August 30th.
