The Cure Deliver 'Songs Of A Live World'

(Capitol) November 1st saw the release of THE CURE's critically acclaimed album, SONGS OF A LOST WORLD, the band's first new studio record in 16 years and their first #1 album in the UK since 1992. The night of the album's unveiling, The Cure performed it in full to 3000 fans at Troxy London and to more than a million on a free global stream.
The stunning live performance entitled SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD : TROXY LONDON MMXXlV is out now on Fiction/Capitol Records, with all The Cure's royalties benefitting War Child.
The live recording will be available on 1CD and 1LP, as part of a 2CD, 2MC & 2LP set with the original album (on clear vinyl). In addition Songs Of A Lost World will also be available as a "Blood Red Moon Edition" as a single blood red vinyl and a 2LP set featuring the album and for the first time on vinyl, the instrumental version of the record.
Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK.
SONGS OF A LOST WORLD was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - Robert Smith: Voice / guitar / 6string bass / keyboard, Simon Gallup: Bass, Jason Cooper: Drums / percussion, Roger O'Donnell: Keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: Guitar. SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD : TROXY LONDON MMXXlV includes Perry Bamonte: Guitar / 6string bass / keyboard.
THE CURE
SONGS OF A LOST WORLD
SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD TROXY LONDON MMXXlV
ALONE
AND NOTHING IS FOREVER
A FRAGILE THING
WARSONG
DRONE:NODRONE
I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE
ALL I EVER AM
ENDSONG
The Cure Announce Songs Of A Live World: Troxy London MMXXlV
The Cure Score Big Hit With 'Songs Of A Lost World'
Stream The Cure's New Album 'Songs Of A Lost World'
No Cure Ink With SharpTone and Share 'Don't Need Your Help' Video
System Of A Down Add Second Nights With Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones- Queen, AC/DC, Journey Lead AXS TV New Year's Eve Concert Marathon- more
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Under The Stars' Video- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Coldplay Recut All My Love Video For Dick Van Dyke’s 99th Birthday- Wham's Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP Arrives- Erasure- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Billy Morrison Teams With Cypress Hill For 'Phenomenon'
Rivals Sons Streaming Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island (Part 2 Today
The Cure Deliver 'Songs Of A Live World'
Singled Out: Shinedown's Eric Bass' Azalia
John Lennon's Long-Lost 'Help!' Guitar Found (2024 In Review)
Allman Brothers Band Paid Tribute To Dickey Betts (2024 In Review)
Sammy Hagar Received Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame (2024 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Reacted To Rock Hall Induction News (2024 In Review)