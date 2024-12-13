The Cure Deliver 'Songs Of A Live World'

(Capitol) November 1st saw the release of THE CURE's critically acclaimed album, SONGS OF A LOST WORLD, the band's first new studio record in 16 years and their first #1 album in the UK since 1992. The night of the album's unveiling, The Cure performed it in full to 3000 fans at Troxy London and to more than a million on a free global stream.

The stunning live performance entitled SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD : TROXY LONDON MMXXlV is out now on Fiction/Capitol Records, with all The Cure's royalties benefitting War Child.

The live recording will be available on 1CD and 1LP, as part of a 2CD, 2MC & 2LP set with the original album (on clear vinyl). In addition Songs Of A Lost World will also be available as a "Blood Red Moon Edition" as a single blood red vinyl and a 2LP set featuring the album and for the first time on vinyl, the instrumental version of the record.

Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK.

SONGS OF A LOST WORLD was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - Robert Smith: Voice / guitar / 6string bass / keyboard, Simon Gallup: Bass, Jason Cooper: Drums / percussion, Roger O'Donnell: Keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: Guitar. SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD : TROXY LONDON MMXXlV includes Perry Bamonte: Guitar / 6string bass / keyboard.

THE CURE

SONGS OF A LOST WORLD

SONGS OF A LIVE WORLD TROXY LONDON MMXXlV

ALONE

AND NOTHING IS FOREVER

A FRAGILE THING

WARSONG

DRONE:NODRONE

I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE

ALL I EVER AM

ENDSONG

Related Stories

The Cure Announce Songs Of A Live World: Troxy London MMXXlV

The Cure Score Big Hit With 'Songs Of A Lost World'

Stream The Cure's New Album 'Songs Of A Lost World'

No Cure Ink With SharpTone and Share 'Don't Need Your Help' Video

News > The Cure