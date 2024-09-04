The Offspring Top Another Chart With 'Make It All Right'

(hennemusic) The Offspring's track "Make It All Right," not only has held #1 on the Alternative Airplay Chart for two consecutive weeks, but has launched to #1 on the Active Rock Chart. The chart topping song, which was released earlier this year, is the first song from their anxiously awaited album SUPERCHARGED, out October 11th via Concord Records.

"Make It All Right" marks the band's sixth #1 song on the Active Rock Chart, following "I Choose" (1997), "Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)" (1998),"The Kids Aren't Alright" (1999), "Hit That" (2003), and "Gone Away" (1997)-which remained on #1 on the chart for 5 consecutive weeks and the song that Queen's own Brian May performed with them earlier this year.

On the Alternative Airplay Chart "Make It All Right" marks the band's fourth #1 song on the Alternative Airplay Chart following "Come Out and Play (Keep 'Em Separated" in 1994, "Hit That" in 2003, and recent Spotify Billions Club inductee "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" which hit #1 for 11 weeks straight in 2008. This only adding to the accolades the band has hit over the years with over 40 million records sold worldwide.

Up next the band are returning to the states for a string of shows this month including a special show at Metro Chicago (on September 19th) the night before their set at Riot Fest! on September 20th. They will then continue on to perform at Louder Than Life Festival, Ocean Calling and more.

