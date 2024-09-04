.

The Offspring Top Another Chart With 'Make It All Right'

Bruce Henne | 09-04-2024
The Offspring Top Another Chart With 'Make It All Right'

(hennemusic) The Offspring's track "Make It All Right," not only has held #1 on the Alternative Airplay Chart for two consecutive weeks, but has launched to #1 on the Active Rock Chart. The chart topping song, which was released earlier this year, is the first song from their anxiously awaited album SUPERCHARGED, out October 11th via Concord Records.

"Make It All Right" marks the band's sixth #1 song on the Active Rock Chart, following "I Choose" (1997), "Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)" (1998),"The Kids Aren't Alright" (1999), "Hit That" (2003), and "Gone Away" (1997)-which remained on #1 on the chart for 5 consecutive weeks and the song that Queen's own Brian May performed with them earlier this year.

On the Alternative Airplay Chart "Make It All Right" marks the band's fourth #1 song on the Alternative Airplay Chart following "Come Out and Play (Keep 'Em Separated" in 1994, "Hit That" in 2003, and recent Spotify Billions Club inductee "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" which hit #1 for 11 weeks straight in 2008. This only adding to the accolades the band has hit over the years with over 40 million records sold worldwide.

Up next the band are returning to the states for a string of shows this month including a special show at Metro Chicago (on September 19th) the night before their set at Riot Fest! on September 20th. They will then continue on to perform at Louder Than Life Festival, Ocean Calling and more.

Related Stories
The Offspring Top Another Chart With 'Make It All Right'

The Offspring and Pennywise Lead Punk In The Park San Diego Lineup

The Offspring Take 'Make It All Right' To No. 1

The Offspring Share Surprise Jam With Yungblud

The Offspring 'Light It Up' With New Single

News > The Offspring

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen's Brian May Recovering From Stroke- Last Song Eddie Van Halen Composed Previewed By Alex- Metallica Reveal Previously Unseen Cliff Burton Photos- more

The Cure's Roger O'Donnell Was Diagnosed With Lymphoma- Historic Iron Maiden Venue Up For Emergency Sale- more

Day In Country

Brooke Eden Releases The New Theme Song For SEC Nation- Kenny Chesney Says Goodbye To Sun Goes Down Tour- more

Reviews

Micki Free - Dreamcatcher

Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field

What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!

On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More

The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair

Latest News

Queen's Brian May Recovering From Stroke

Neil Young and Stephen Stills Lead Harvest Moon Concert Lineup

Metallica Stream Ride The Lightning Classics From Second Chicago Concert

The Offspring Top Another Chart With 'Make It All Right'

Johnny Marr + the Healers Stream Previously Unheard 'The Way That It Was'

TV on the Radio Expand 'Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty' For 20th Anniversary

Peter Hook & The Light Confirmed For 2025 Rebellion Festival

Watch God Is An Astronaut's 'Odyssey' Video