.

Judas Priest Share Athens Performance Of 'Invincible Shield'

Bruce Henne | 09-12-2024
Judas Priest Share Athens Performance Of 'Invincible Shield'

(hennemusic) Judas Priest is streaming video of a performance of "Invincible Shield", from a recent appearance at Greece's Release Athens festival. The legendary UK band headlined a bill on July 21 that also featured Bruce Dickinson, Accept, and local band Saturday Night Satan.

The festival set marked one of the final dates on Judas Priest's recently-completed European leg of a 2024 tour in support of the group's latest album, "Invincible Shield."

Launched last fall with the lead single, "Panic Attack", the record was produced by the band's touring guitarist Andy Sneap; the set debuted at No. 18 on the US Billboard 200 and a No. 2 spot in their native UK following its release in March.

The band will launch the North American leg of the trek this week; get details and stream footage from Release Athens here.

Related Stories
Judas Priest Share Athens Performance Of 'Invincible Shield'

Judas Priest Have Remixed And Remastered 'Rocka Rolla' For Reissue

Judas Priest's 'Rocka Rolla' Has Been Reworked With More Modern Sound

Judas Priest Share 'Panic Attack' Live Video

Judas Priest Announce New Invincible Shield Tour Leg

News > Judas Priest

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Alex Van Halen Doing Special Events For 'Brothers' Release- Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 Live And Concert Film Coming- more

Queen Remaster, Remix and Expand Debut Album- Iron Maiden Announce 'Powerslave' 40th Anniversary Zoetrope Vinyl Limited Edition- more

Day In Country

Miranda Lambert Will Deliver 'Postcards From Texas' This Friday- Morgan Wallen Played To 91,423 EU Fans On One Night At A Time Tour- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix

Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising

Micki Free - Dreamcatcher

Latest News

Alex Van Halen Doing Special Events For 'Brothers' Release

Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 Live And Concert Film Coming

Coldplay To Play Exclusive Concert For SiriusXM

As I Lay Dying Announce New Album With Chelsea Grin, Slaughter To Prevail Collaboration

The Beatles' 1964 U.S. Albums Collected For New Mono Vinyl Box Set & LP Releases

Frost Share 'Moral & Consequence' Video

Judas Priest Share Athens Performance Of 'Invincible Shield'

Metallica Stream Edmonton Performance Of 'Through The Never'