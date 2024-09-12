Judas Priest Share Athens Performance Of 'Invincible Shield'

(hennemusic) Judas Priest is streaming video of a performance of "Invincible Shield", from a recent appearance at Greece's Release Athens festival. The legendary UK band headlined a bill on July 21 that also featured Bruce Dickinson, Accept, and local band Saturday Night Satan.
The festival set marked one of the final dates on Judas Priest's recently-completed European leg of a 2024 tour in support of the group's latest album, "Invincible Shield."
Launched last fall with the lead single, "Panic Attack", the record was produced by the band's touring guitarist Andy Sneap; the set debuted at No. 18 on the US Billboard 200 and a No. 2 spot in their native UK following its release in March.
The band will launch the North American leg of the trek this week; get details and stream footage from Release Athens here.
