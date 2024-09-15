The Funeral Portrait Dispense 'Gloom and Doom' Video

The Funeral Portrait have released a music video for their new song "Doom and Gloom" to celebrate the arrival of their sophomore album, "Greetings From Suffocate City". SRO sent over these additional details:

"'Suffocate City' is our heaven, but you don't have to wait until you die to go there," declares frontman and founder Lee Jennings. "It's a place where everybody can belong, no matter who you are. We grew up 'weird' kids saved by alternative music and culture and are eager to pay that gift forward."

The current single, "Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)," has jumped into the Top 10 Active Rock radio charts at #8 via Billboard and #9 via Mediabase, marking it the band's highest chart showing to date. The song also entered the Top 10 Rock Radio Charts in Germany at #9 showcasing the project's international impact.

Related Stories

The Funeral Portrait To Join Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson On Summer Tour

The Funeral Portrait Recruit The Used's Bert McCracken For 'You're So Ugly When You Cry'

The Funeral Portrait Announce Tour With Dead On Sunday

The Funeral Portrait Share 'Dark Thoughts' With New Video

News > The Funeral Portrait