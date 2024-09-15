The Funeral Portrait Dispense 'Gloom and Doom' Video

The Funeral Portrait have released a music video for their new song "Doom and Gloom" to celebrate the arrival of their sophomore album, "Greetings From Suffocate City". SRO sent over these additional details:
"'Suffocate City' is our heaven, but you don't have to wait until you die to go there," declares frontman and founder Lee Jennings. "It's a place where everybody can belong, no matter who you are. We grew up 'weird' kids saved by alternative music and culture and are eager to pay that gift forward."
The current single, "Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)," has jumped into the Top 10 Active Rock radio charts at #8 via Billboard and #9 via Mediabase, marking it the band's highest chart showing to date. The song also entered the Top 10 Rock Radio Charts in Germany at #9 showcasing the project's international impact.
The Funeral Portrait To Join Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson On Summer Tour
The Funeral Portrait Recruit The Used's Bert McCracken For 'You're So Ugly When You Cry'
The Funeral Portrait Announce Tour With Dead On Sunday
The Funeral Portrait Share 'Dark Thoughts' With New Video
Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start- Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Throws Punch At Dave Navarro On Stage- more
Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary- Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart- more
Johnny Cash's Brother Tommy Has Died- Kelsea Ballerini Celebrating 'PATTERNS' Release At Madison Square Garden- BRELAND Delivers 'Icing'- more
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start
Jane's Addiction Apologize For On Stage Fight
Flotsam And Jetsam Deliver 'I Am The Weapon'
Big Big Train Share 'The Connection Plan' Live Video
Meet Me @ The Altar Release Their Very First Live Album
The Funeral Portrait Dispense 'Gloom and Doom' Video
Robyn Hitchcock Unplugs For '1967: Vacations In The Past'
Texas Hippie Coalition Get Heavy With 'Bones Jones'