Iron Maiden Announce 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour

Iron Maiden have announced their 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour that will span 2025 and 2026 and the announced dates include stadium, festival and arena shows around Europe.
The Run For Your Lives World Tour will kick off on May 27th next year in Budapest at the Budapest Arena and the just revealed dates wrap up in Warsaw at PGE Narodowy on August 2nd.
According to the announceme,t the tour marks 50 years since Steve Harris formed the band in late 1975 and to celebrate this Maiden fans are promised a very special set list, spanning the nine studio albums from 'Iron Maiden' to 'Fear Of The Dark', with their most spectacular and elaborate show ever!
MAY 2025
27 Budapest, HUNGARY - Budapest Arena *
31 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Letnany Airport *
JUNE 2025
01 Bratislava, SLOVAKIA - TIPOS Arena *
05 Trondheim, NORWAY - Trondheim Rocks (Festival)
07 Stavanger, NORWAY - SR-Bank Arena *
09 Copenhagen, DENMARK - Royal Arena *
12 Stockholm, SWEDEN - 3Arena *
13 Stockholm, SWEDEN - 3Arena *
16 Helsinki, FINLAND - Olympic Stadium *
21 Birmingham, ENGLAND - Utilita Arena ^
22 Manchester, ENGLAND - Co-op Live ^
25 Dublin, IRELAND - Malahide Castle *^
28 London, ENGLAND - London Stadium *^
30 Glasgow, SCOTLAND - OVO Hydro ^
JULY 2025
03 Belfort, FRANCE - Eurockéennes Festival
05 Madrid, SPAIN - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano **
06 Lisbon, PORTUGAL - MEO Arena **
09 Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Hallenstadion **
11 Gelsenkirchen, GERMANY - Veltins-Arena **
13 Padova, ITALY - Stadio Euganeo **
15 Bremen, GERMANY - Bürgerweide **
17 Vienna, AUSTRIA - Ernst Happel Stadium **
19 Paris, FRANCE - Paris La Défense Arena **
23 Arnhem, NETHERLANDS - GelreDome **
25 Frankfurt, GERMANY - Deutsche Bank Park **
26 Stuttgart, GERMANY - Cannstatter Wasen **
29 Berlin, GERMANY - Waldbühne **
AUGUST 2025
02 Warsaw - POLAND - PGE Narodowy **
Special Guests for the first half of the tour, including the London & Dublin outdoor shows (but not the UK arenas), will be American rockers Halestorm. The second half of the tour sees Sweden's Avatar as guests. And, finally, British metal band, The Raven Age, will open all UK & Ireland shows.
*Halestorm | ^The Raven Age | **Avatar
Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart
Iron Maiden Announce 'Powerslave' 40th Anniversary Zoetrope Vinyl Limited Edition
Historic Iron Maiden Venue Up For Emergency Sale
The Hu Announce Headline Dates During Iron Maiden North American Tour
Metallica Extend M72 World Tour Into 2025- Iron Maiden Announce 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour- Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies- more
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'- Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour- more
Brantley Gilbert Hosts The World's Largest Album Release Party for 'Tattoos'- Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates- more
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Metallica Extend M72 World Tour Into 2025
Iron Maiden Announce 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour
Def Leppard Share 'Just Like 73' Live Video
Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies Following Heart Attack
Bret Michaels 'Confident' Poison Will Return For 40th Anniversary
The Eagles Tribute Their 'Brother' J.D. Souther
A Place To Bury Strangers Share 'Bad Idea' With New Video