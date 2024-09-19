Opeth have revealed that they have been forced to postpone the release of their 14th studio album, The Last Will And Testament, until November 22nd due to unforeseen delays in the manufacturing process.
Frontman Mikael Akerfeldt shared, "We strive to deliver the highest quality product possible, and to achieve that, we need a bit more time to ensure the final release meets our standards.
"We understand this may come as a disappointment, but we sincerely appreciate your patience and continued support. We can't wait to share this new music with you, and we are confident it will be worth the wait."
Opeth Expand In Cauda Venenum For Special Reissue
Bloodbath Postpone North American Tour
Aenimus Cover Opeth's 'Demon Of The Fall'
Mastodon and Opeth Returning With Coheadlining Tour
Metallica Extend M72 World Tour Into 2025- Iron Maiden Announce 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour- Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies- more
Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78- Jane's Addiction Share New Single 'True Love'- Rolling Stones- more
Dustin Lynch And Jelly Roll Drive 'Chevrolet' To No. 1- Tyler Halverson Plots Beatin' Around The Bar Tour Residency- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Veil Of Maya Surprise Fans By Canceling Dates and Going On Hiatus
Opeth Push Back 'The Last Will And Testament' Release
LCD Soundsystem Announce NYC Residency
David Bowie Previously Unreleased Recordings Coming Tomorrow
Preview Pearl Jam's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance
KISS, Springsteen, Queen, Journey Lead AXS TV's Rocktober Concert Specials
Ratt Including Unreleased Track On Out Of The Cellar' 40th Anniversary Reissue
State Champs Go 'Light Blue' With New Single