.

Opeth Push Back 'The Last Will And Testament' Release

09-19-2024
Opeth Push Back 'The Last Will And Testament' Release

Opeth have revealed that they have been forced to postpone the release of their 14th studio album, The Last Will And Testament, until November 22nd due to unforeseen delays in the manufacturing process.

Frontman Mikael Akerfeldt shared, "We strive to deliver the highest quality product possible, and to achieve that, we need a bit more time to ensure the final release meets our standards.

"We understand this may come as a disappointment, but we sincerely appreciate your patience and continued support. We can't wait to share this new music with you, and we are confident it will be worth the wait."

Related Stories
Opeth Push Back 'The Last Will And Testament' Release

Opeth Expand In Cauda Venenum For Special Reissue

Bloodbath Postpone North American Tour

Aenimus Cover Opeth's 'Demon Of The Fall'

Mastodon and Opeth Returning With Coheadlining Tour

News > Opeth

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Extend M72 World Tour Into 2025- Iron Maiden Announce 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour- Brujeria Frontman John Lepe Dies- more

Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78- Jane's Addiction Share New Single 'True Love'- Rolling Stones- more

Day In Country

Dustin Lynch And Jelly Roll Drive 'Chevrolet' To No. 1- Tyler Halverson Plots Beatin' Around The Bar Tour Residency- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska

The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck

Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix

Latest News

Veil Of Maya Surprise Fans By Canceling Dates and Going On Hiatus

Opeth Push Back 'The Last Will And Testament' Release

LCD Soundsystem Announce NYC Residency

David Bowie Previously Unreleased Recordings Coming Tomorrow

Preview Pearl Jam's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance

KISS, Springsteen, Queen, Journey Lead AXS TV's Rocktober Concert Specials

Ratt Including Unreleased Track On Out Of The Cellar' 40th Anniversary Reissue

State Champs Go 'Light Blue' With New Single