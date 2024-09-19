Opeth Push Back 'The Last Will And Testament' Release

Opeth have revealed that they have been forced to postpone the release of their 14th studio album, The Last Will And Testament, until November 22nd due to unforeseen delays in the manufacturing process.

Frontman Mikael Akerfeldt shared, "We strive to deliver the highest quality product possible, and to achieve that, we need a bit more time to ensure the final release meets our standards.

"We understand this may come as a disappointment, but we sincerely appreciate your patience and continued support. We can't wait to share this new music with you, and we are confident it will be worth the wait."

