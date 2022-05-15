.

Opeth Expand In Cauda Venenum For Special Reissue

05-15-2022

Opeth

(Earsplit) Opeth have released a special expanded version of their latest album, entitled "In Cauda Venenum (Extended Edition)", which is available on digipak.

This special edition contains the English and Swedish versions of the band's latest album In Cauda Venenum with new illustrations by internationally renowned artist Travis Smith in the booklet.

In addition, there is also a third CD featuring three unreleased bonus tracks, both in English and Swedish. A few remaining copies of the 5xLP Connoisseur Edition boxset featuring the same songs remastered by Mikael Akerfeldt specifically for vinyl, are also available. Fans can order of stream the release here.

