Mastodon and Opeth Returning With Coheadlining Tour

Tour poster

Opeth and Mastodon have announced that they are teaming up again and will be launching the second leg of their North American coheadlining tour this spring.

Following their successful run together last fall, the new tour leg will be kicking off on April 21st in Montreal, Quebec and will wrap up on May 11th in Riverside, CA.

Mikael Akerfeldt had this to say, "We're excited to come back to North America for the second leg of shows together with our 'brothers from other mothers' in Mastodon. And... hello, Canada! It's been too long, we know! We'll soon dust off the ole guitars etc. and get in shape for this run.

"The last tour was quite splendid; the only downside being the restrictions. We don't know for sure how it's going to pan out this time around, but we're hoping for a bit more freedom to move around. Crossing fingers here. See you semi-soon! Signing off from a rainy, gloomy Stockholm, Mikael (on behalf of Opeth)."

4/21/2022 Place Bell - Montreal, QC

4/22/2022 Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON

4/23/2022 The Agora - Cleveland, OH

4/24/2022 Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

4/26/2022 The Met - Philadelphia, PA

4/28/2022 Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

4/29/2022 The Masonic - Detroit, MI

4/30/2022 Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

5/01/2022 The Myth - St. Paul, MN

5/03/2022 TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

5/04/2022 Grey Eagle Events Centre - Calgary, AB

5/05/2022 EDM Expo Centre - Edmonton, AB

5/07/2022 Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

5/08/2022 Paramount Theater - Seattle, WA

5/09/2022 Keller Auditorium - Portland, OR

5/11/2022 Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA

