Video Premiere Highway Wolf's Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Silver Springs'

We are pleased to premiere the brand new music video from Highway Wolf's rendition of Fleetwood Mac's "Silver Springs", a fresh take on the soft rock classic. Highway Wolf is a musical project led by San Francisco-based singer and drummer Mick Hellman that "embodies the spirit of 'the call'-whether it's to music, love, or life's purpose-set against a backdrop of wolf imagery."

"Silver Springs" is just one of the songs that Mick reimagined for the debut Highway Wolf album, "Purdie's Dream", which also includes new looks at iconic songs from the 1970s and 1980s that inspired Mick.

Music fans can also hear Mick's interpretations of the other iconic hits "Father And Son" (Cat Stevens), "In The City" (The Eagles), "Back In The High Life Again" (Steve Winwood) and "Blue Letter" (Fleetwood Mac).

Hellman tells us that for the album he "wanted to reimagine songs from the 70s and 80s that had a profound impact on my life, and 'Silver Springs' was one of them. It speaks to the deep, lingering emotions of love not returned, capturing the feelings of attachment and rejection that echo for years.

"Can we let go and move on? Or do we endlessly cycle between joy and pain, longing for connection but fearing rejection? In the music video, this tension plays out as the Highway Wolf confronts the timeless struggle for love and acceptance." See how it unfolds in the video below and learn more about Highway Wolf here!

