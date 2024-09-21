Eagles Launch Third Encore As SPHERE Residency Gets Underway

As the Eagles launch their residency at The SPHERE Las Vegas, the legendary band have also announced the launch of their Third Encore experience at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
The band shared via social media, "Visit the Eagles experience in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to browse unique merchandise - featuring many items, new and exclusive to Third Encore - and check out rare memorabilia on display that celebrates the band's history.
"Vibee VIP guests will have access to a unique lounge within a full recreation of The Troubadour Bar. Open Thursday to Sunday: 11 am - 7 pm (Show Weeks Only)" (find details here)
