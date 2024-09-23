Traffic Legend Dave Mason Cancels Tour Due To Serious Heart Condition

Traffic legend Dave Manson shared the bad news on Monday (September 23rd) that he has been forced to cancel his Traffic Jam 2024 tour dates after doctors discovered a "a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that requires immediate medical attention.

Mason's official Facebook page also shared these details, "His team of doctors expect a full and successful recovery, and Mason plans to resume his touring plans in 2025."

Mason said, "I'm heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it's Doctor's orders. I'll be back, and better than ever, in 2025." See the cancelled dates below:

9/24 - Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

9/26 - The Canyon - Montclair, CA

9/27 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

9/28 - The Libbey Bowl - Ojai, CA

10/3 - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay - San Diego, CA

10/4 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

10/5 - The Clark Center for the Performing Arts - Arroyo Grande, CA

10/9 - Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz, CA

10/10 - The Center for the Arts - Grass Valley, CA

10/12 - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - Stateline, NV

11/7 - Book Signing Event at Nashville Social Club - Carson City, NV

