.

Traffic Legend Dave Mason Cancels Tour Due To Serious Heart Condition

09-23-2024
Traffic Legend Dave Mason Cancels Tour Due To Serious Heart Condition

Traffic legend Dave Manson shared the bad news on Monday (September 23rd) that he has been forced to cancel his Traffic Jam 2024 tour dates after doctors discovered a "a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that requires immediate medical attention.

Mason's official Facebook page also shared these details, "His team of doctors expect a full and successful recovery, and Mason plans to resume his touring plans in 2025."

Mason said, "I'm heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it's Doctor's orders. I'll be back, and better than ever, in 2025." See the cancelled dates below:

9/24 - Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA
9/26 - The Canyon - Montclair, CA
9/27 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA
9/28 - The Libbey Bowl - Ojai, CA
10/3 - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay - San Diego, CA
10/4 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA
10/5 - The Clark Center for the Performing Arts - Arroyo Grande, CA
10/9 - Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz, CA
10/10 - The Center for the Arts - Grass Valley, CA
10/12 - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - Stateline, NV
11/7 - Book Signing Event at Nashville Social Club - Carson City, NV

Related Stories
Traffic Legend Dave Mason Cancels Tour Due To Serious Heart Condition

Dave Mason and Joe Bonamassa Reimagine 'Dear Mr. Fantasy'

News > Dave Mason

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Why Megadeth Cancelled Concert At Last Minute- Slipknot's Knotfest Iowa Set Cut Short- Dave Mason Cancels Tour Due To Serious Heart Condition- more

REO Speedwagon To Retire From Touring- Guns N' Roses Releasing New Music Soon Says Duff- CKY and Crobot Forced To Cancel Concert- more

Day In Country

Morgan Wallen And Special Surprise Guests Break Record At Neyland Stadium- Dierks Bentley Wraps Gravel & Gold Tour- more

Reviews

Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska

The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck

Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Latest News

Motley Crue Celebrate 'Shout At The Devil' Top 20 Anniversary

Slipknot's Knotfest Iowa Set Cut Short

Traffic Legend Dave Mason Cancels Tour Due To Serious Heart Condition

I Prevail Expand True Power As Halestorm Collab Tops Chart

Snow Patrol Announce First North American Tour Since 2019

Watch Billy Idol, Guns N' Roses Stars Rock A Moment In Time Opening Event

Dirty Heads And Sublime With Rome Lead Friendsgiving Concert

Why Megadeth Cancelled Concert At Last Minute