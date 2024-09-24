.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Forced To Cancel Tonight's Concert Due To Medical Emergency

09-24-2024
Lynyrd Skynyrd Forced To Cancel Tonight's Concert Due To Medical Emergency

Lynyrd Skynyrd's frontman Johnny Van Zant's daughter will be undergoing emergency surgery, which has forced the band to cancel their concert tonight (September 24th) at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage.

The band broke the news to fans with the following message on social media, "Lynyrd Skynyrd has cancelled tonight's appearance at Sullivan Sports Arena in Anchorage, Alaska. Early this morning, Johnny Van Zant was informed his daughter must undergo emergency surgery. Johnny has asked all fans to pray for a successful procedure and recovery.

"For all ticket holders of the Anchorage appearance, direction tied to refunds will be forthcoming shortly. Updates tied to all confirmed upcoming appearances will be announced in the coming days."

