Lynyrd Skynyrd's frontman Johnny Van Zant's daughter will be undergoing emergency surgery, which has forced the band to cancel their concert tonight (September 24th) at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage.
The band broke the news to fans with the following message on social media, "Lynyrd Skynyrd has cancelled tonight's appearance at Sullivan Sports Arena in Anchorage, Alaska. Early this morning, Johnny Van Zant was informed his daughter must undergo emergency surgery. Johnny has asked all fans to pray for a successful procedure and recovery.
"For all ticket holders of the Anchorage appearance, direction tied to refunds will be forthcoming shortly. Updates tied to all confirmed upcoming appearances will be announced in the coming days."
Singled Out: Rizz & The Believerz's Don't Stop Trying
Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For 'Second Helping' 50th Anniversary
All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Record May Be Coming
Artimus Pyle Delivers Anthems - Honoring The Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd
Linkin Park Share New Single And Announce Stadium Tour Dates- Killswitch Engage Reunite With Howard Jones At New England Metal And Hardcore Festival- more
Why Megadeth Cancelled Concert At Last Minute- Slipknot's Knotfest Iowa Set Cut Short- Dave Mason Cancels Tour Due To Serious Heart Condition- more
Blake Shelton Begins New Era With BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville- mgk And Brad Paisley Added As Performers At People’s Choice Country Awards- more
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Killswitch Engage Reunite With Howard Jones At New England Metal And Hardcore Festival
Lynyrd Skynyrd Forced To Cancel Tonight's Concert Due To Medical Emergency
Jimmy Eat World To Livestream 'Futures' 20th Anniversary Show
Franz Ferdinand Announce 2025 North American Tour
Linkin Park Share New Single And Announce Stadium Tour Dates
Warren Haynes Recruits Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson For 'Day Of Reckoning'
The Airborne Toxic Event Add 4th O2 Academy Islington Following Sell Outs
Jim Eannelli Announces New Album 'Just Deserts'