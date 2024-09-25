Sammy Hagar, Slash Park Of 2024 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame have announced the performers and presenters for the 2024 induction ceremony that will be taking place on October 19th at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Artist set to be part of the event include former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, The Who's Roger Daltrey, Jelly Role, James, Taylor, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Ella MaiJulia Roberts, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Method Man, and The Roots.

The class of 2024 includes Ozzy Osbourne (as a solo artist), Foreigner, Peter Frampton, John Mayall, MC5, Jimmy Buffett, the Dave Matthews Band, as well as Mary J Blige, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Alexis Korner, Suzanne De Passe, Big Mama Thornton, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield.

Ozzy said of his induction, "It's still hard to believe I'm about to be a two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I'm really looking forward to attending the induction ceremony in Cleveland this October. More importantly, I am so blessed to have had such an incredible career with amazing fans who have stuck by me through thick and thin over the years."

Fans will be able to stream the event live via Disney+, followed by a network television special on ABC.

