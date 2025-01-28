Dave Matthews Band Launching U.S. Tour

(Live Nation) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Dave Matthews Band announces their 2025 Spring/Summer Tour. The tour kicks off on April 27 with a return to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, followed by several festival appearances, including the Lovin' Life Festival in Charlotte, NC (May 4), and Boston Calling (May 25). Tour highlights include a two-night run at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN (July 11-12), a venue they've headlined 50 times and where they've sold over 1 million tickets.
This is followed by their first performance in Richmond, VA, in 30 years, with a two-night stand at the newly opened Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront (July 15-16). On August 22, Dave Matthews Band will return to Inglewood's historic Kia Forum for their first show at the venue since 1998.
Other notable stops on the Live Nation produced run include Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD (May 31), Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY (June 11), a two-night stint at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, SC (June 20-21), and performances at Toronto's Budweiser Stage (July 8) and Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, IL (June 27-28). The tour concludes with the group's traditional Labor Day weekend residency at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA (August 29-31). The spring and summer dates will be the only DMB shows of 2025.
An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Tuesday, January 28, at Noon ET here. General on sale for tickets begins on Friday, February 21, at 10 AM (local venue time.)
In conjunction with their return to Southern California, Dave Matthews Band has pledged $500,000 to support California wildfire relief efforts through their Bama Works nonprofit. Dave Matthews will also perform a joint set with John Mayer at the FireAid benefit concert on January 30th at the Kia Forum. Proceeds from the event will support rebuilding efforts for wildfire-affected communities. Fans can tune in to the broadcast and live stream on platforms including Amazon Music/Prime Video, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Disney+/Hulu, Max, Netflix/Tudum, and many more.
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND - SPRING/SUMMER 2025 U.S. TOUR DATES
Date City/State/Province Venue
Apr 27 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest
May 4 Charlotte, NC Lovin' Life Festival
May 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
May 25 Boston, MA Boston Calling Festival
May 27 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
May 30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
May 31 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 3 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 7-8 Sao Paulo, Brazil Best of Blues & Rock Festival
June 11 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 13 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
June 14 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 20 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
June 21 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
June 24 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheatre
June 25 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 27 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 8 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
July 9 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 11 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
July 12 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
July 15 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
July 16 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
July 18 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 19 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 22 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
July 23 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
July 25 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 26 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug 22 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
Aug 23 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 26 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug 29 Quincy, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
Aug 30 Quincy, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
Aug 31 Quincy, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
Blink-182, The Killers, Dave Matthews Band Lead Oceans Calling Festival Lineup
Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Neil Young Lead Bourbon & Beyond Lineup
Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band Lead Innings Festival Lineup
Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam Lead 90s Labor Day Weekend TV Coverage
blink-182 and Alkaline Trio To Rock Hollywood Palladium For LA Fire Relief- Unreleased Rush Songs Highlight 50th Anniversary Box Set- more
David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup- First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced- more
Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency- Koe Wetzel This Week's POLLSTAR Cover Artist- more
Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album- Katy Perry Announces U.S. Leg Of The Lifetimes Tour 2025- Future Shares 'Lost My Dog' Video- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Ozzy Speaks With New Episode Tomorrow
Dave Matthews Band Launching U.S. Tour
Franz Ferdinand 'Hooked' With New Live Video
Train Announce 2025 North American Headline Tour
John Mayall Celebrated With 'Second Generation Box Set - 30 Live Concerts 1968-1993
Wings' 'Venus and Mars ' Getting Special 50th Anniversary Reissue
Cursive Go Cinematic For 'Dark Star' Video
blink-182 and Alkaline Trio To Rock Hollywood Palladium For LA Fire Relief