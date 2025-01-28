Dave Matthews Band Launching U.S. Tour

(Live Nation) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Dave Matthews Band announces their 2025 Spring/Summer Tour. The tour kicks off on April 27 with a return to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, followed by several festival appearances, including the Lovin' Life Festival in Charlotte, NC (May 4), and Boston Calling (May 25). Tour highlights include a two-night run at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN (July 11-12), a venue they've headlined 50 times and where they've sold over 1 million tickets.

This is followed by their first performance in Richmond, VA, in 30 years, with a two-night stand at the newly opened Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront (July 15-16). On August 22, Dave Matthews Band will return to Inglewood's historic Kia Forum for their first show at the venue since 1998.

Other notable stops on the Live Nation produced run include Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD (May 31), Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY (June 11), a two-night stint at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, SC (June 20-21), and performances at Toronto's Budweiser Stage (July 8) and Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, IL (June 27-28). The tour concludes with the group's traditional Labor Day weekend residency at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA (August 29-31). The spring and summer dates will be the only DMB shows of 2025.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Tuesday, January 28, at Noon ET here. General on sale for tickets begins on Friday, February 21, at 10 AM (local venue time.)

In conjunction with their return to Southern California, Dave Matthews Band has pledged $500,000 to support California wildfire relief efforts through their Bama Works nonprofit. Dave Matthews will also perform a joint set with John Mayer at the FireAid benefit concert on January 30th at the Kia Forum. Proceeds from the event will support rebuilding efforts for wildfire-affected communities. Fans can tune in to the broadcast and live stream on platforms including Amazon Music/Prime Video, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Disney+/Hulu, Max, Netflix/Tudum, and many more.



DAVE MATTHEWS BAND - SPRING/SUMMER 2025 U.S. TOUR DATES

Date City/State/Province Venue

Apr 27 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest

May 4 Charlotte, NC Lovin' Life Festival

May 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

May 25 Boston, MA Boston Calling Festival

May 27 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

May 30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

May 31 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 3 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 7-8 Sao Paulo, Brazil Best of Blues & Rock Festival

June 11 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 13 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

June 14 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 20 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

June 21 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

June 24 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheatre

June 25 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 27 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 8 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

July 9 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 11 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

July 12 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

July 15 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 16 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 18 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 19 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 22 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

July 23 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

July 25 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 26 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 22 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

Aug 23 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 26 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug 29 Quincy, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

Aug 30 Quincy, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

Aug 31 Quincy, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

