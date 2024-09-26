Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency

Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced that they have been forced to cancel four more concerts because frontman Johnny Van Zant's daughter has suffered a "sudden emergency illness" and doctors discovered a mass on her brain.

The band originally pulled the plug on Tuesday (September 24th) at the Sullivan Sports Arena in Anchorage, Alaska so that Van Zant could go home to be with his daughter who had to undergo "emergency surgery".

The band has now advised that they have now had to cancel their planned concerts in West Valley, UT tonight, Loveland, CO tomorrow night, Colorado Springs on Saturday and Albuquerque on Sunday (9/29).

They shared, "Johnny Van Zant's daughter had a sudden emergency illness. He has left the tour to be with her while they continue testing, diagnosis, and treatment. For all ticket holders, direction to secure a refund will be forthcoming from the local promoter shortly."

Van Zant also shared a video update with fans, in the caption asking them to "pray pray pray" and adding "I thank you all very much. We aren't going to let the d man get us down!"

He said in the video that it is his youngest daughter Taylor and revealed "a couple days ago Taylor started having numbing feeling on her right side. She went to the emergency room, they did a cat scan, they found a, the only way to say it is found a mass on her brain. Some of it was bleeding, causing the numbing part."

Johnny shared that they have Taylor with "a great neurology team and a great group of doctors and they don't think it's the 'c word', so that's a good thing. They are still doing a lot of testing and we are not out of the woods yet. We are in a lot better position than we thought we were in in the beginning."

He went on to share "when it rain, it pours" and shared that the band's bus driver, Brad Gibson is in the ICU after being injured in a scooter crash while the crew was in Utah preparing for tonight's originally planned concert. Van Zant also asked fans to say a prayer for Brad and his family.

Related Stories

Lynyrd Skynyrd Forced To Cancel Tonight's Concert Due To Medical Emergency

Singled Out: Rizz & The Believerz's Don't Stop Trying

Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For 'Second Helping' 50th Anniversary

All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Record May Be Coming

News > Lynyrd Skynyrd