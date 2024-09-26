Queen Share Video For 'The Night Comes Down' Remix

(hennemusic) Queen has released a new video for the 2024 remix of "The Night Comes Down", the lead single from the forthcoming remastered and expanded version of its 1973 self-titled album on October 25.

"The video features classic images of Queen from the early 1970s, but following a collaboration with an artist specializing in AI, some of those images have been given a whole new dimension," shared the group. "Hopefully, the end result is a sense of what it was like being around the band as their extraordinary journey began."

The 6CD + 1 LP I box set contains 63 tracks with 43 brand new mixes, comprising the original album with its intended running order restored, intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the studio, demos, rare live tracks, and previously unheard recordings from Queen's first ever live performance in London, August 1970. Absent from the 1973 release, the song "Mad the Swine" has been reinstated to its original place in the running order. A 108-page book containing handwritten lyrics and memorabilia accompanies the release.

"This is not just a remaster," writes Brian May in the CD sleeve insert notes, "this is a brand new 2024 rebuild of the entire Queen debut album, which, with the benefit of hindsight, we have re-titled QUEEN I. All the performances are exactly as they originally appeared in 1973, but every instrument has been revisited to produce the 'live' ambient sounds we would have liked to use originally. The result is "Queen" as it would have sounded with today's knowledge and technology - a first. 'Queen I' is the debut album we always dreamed of bringing to you."

Get more details about the package and stream the new video for "The Night Comes Down" here.

