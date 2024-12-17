Staind Founding Member Jon Wysocki Passed Away At 53(2024 In Review)

The sad passing of Staind's founding drummer Jon Wysocki ate the age of 53 was a top 24 story of May 2024 in our look back in the Year In Rock: Jon assed away on Saturday, May 18th, and his former bandmates paid tribute to him, including Staind frontman Aaron Lewis.

Lewis tweeted on X, ""I'm so sad. I lost my friend. A friend I loved like a brother... fought with like a brother... cared for like a brother... worried about like a brother... cried over like a brother... because he was my brother in arms. My journey would've been different without him.

"The battles we fought together. The battles we fought against each other. The battles we fought side by side alone with our own demons. The battles we won and the battles we lost. He was my friend. He was our brother. My heart is broken. My world has changed.

"I'll see you on the other side my friend. My brother. Godspeed. My heart, my love, and my condolences go out to his family and loved ones. I'm so f***ing sad. He will be missed."

Staind shared, "We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994. We came together with Mike, Aaron, and Johnny April in 1995 and founded Staind. The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together.

"From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to Jon's family, and fans around the world who loved him."

News of his death came from his bandmates in Lydia's Castle, who shared the sad news on social media with the following post: "On 5/18/2024 at 8:02pm, Jon Wysocki passed away surrounded by family and friends that loved him dearly. An official statement will be developed shortly."

Wysocki was also a member of SOiL and they wrote, "Today we lost one of the greats. Jon Wysocki was not only a great friend, a great drummer, but a great human being. It was an honor to have him in SOiL for the time we did. We had so many laughs, so many good times. You will be missed dearly. Until we meet again dear friend...."

